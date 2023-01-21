Home World Usa, the astronaut Buzz Aldrin married at the age of 93 years
Los Angeles. The Legendary AstronautApollo 11 Buzz Aldrin, the second man to set foot on the moon, announced that he got married to his fiancée yesterday, his 93rd birthday. Aldrin and Anca Faur, executive vice president of Buzz Aldrin Ventures, wed in an intimate ceremony with friends and family in The Angels. This is the fourth marriage for the astronaut.

“Me and my longtime love, Dr. Anca Faur, got married,” Aldrin tweeted, posting a photo with his bride, who is 63 and a chemical engineer. The US astronaut is the only one still alive from the Apollo 11 mission thanks to which, on July 20, 1969Neil Armstrong became the first man to set foot on the moon.

Michael Collinswho flew the command module while his crewmates walked the lunar surface, died in April 2021 and Armstrong in 2012. Aldrin left NASA in 1971, has since written nine books and founded a think tank called the Human SpaceFlight Institute.

