Bologna, man bitten by pit bulls: the son shoots and kills the dog
Medicine (Bologna), 25 July 2022 – Moments of terror Saturday morning a Villa Fontanafraction of Medicine, when due pitbull they would have attacked a 61enne in his property.

It was about 9:00. The two animals, owned by a young 26 year old del Ferrarese who, for the summer period, was with his partner at the in-laws at Villa Fontana, are run away from a hole created in the fence. The two Molossers, due pitbulla boy and a girl, escaped to the neighborhood, only to go to a adjacent courtyard where some chickens were scratching. The dogs, thanks gate open, there they are reckless on the birds, killing two.

Il owner of the hens, who lives in a house next to the farmyard, heard screeching noises and looking out the window saw the pit bull fury pouncing on the hens. The man then, a 61enne, he went out to separate the dogs from the chickens. But things have degenerated because dogs would have it attacked first to a calf and then to the jaw.

Il son of man, a 28-year-old, who heard the cries of his father, took up a rifle, regularly detained, and fired two blows against the Molossers killing one and putting the other to flight. At that point the 26 year old from Ferrara owner of the dogs and one was born turmoil. The young woman claims that the killed dog, the female, is tame and that she would never have done anything like this. You have therefore the 28-year-old denounced for killing of animals.

The 61-year-old has had, for now, fifteen days of prognosis but today he had other visits that will define the extent of the damage.

