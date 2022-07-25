Home News Sass Falaress, fire under control
Sass Falaress, fire under control

Land reclamation is underway with regional personnel transported to altitude by helicopter

LAMON. Under control today, Monday 25 July, the situation of the fire in Sass Falares, on the slopes of Mount Coppolo, which had regained strength on Sunday by restarting the emergency car.

“At the moment four regional helicopter workers are working for the reclamation in the upper part”, underlines the regional councilor for civil protection, Gianpaolo Bottacin, “the helicopter operates on an impervious ridge where there are still small outbreaks and the hot area”.

On Sunday, a Canadair from Genoa also operated on the spot, who went back and forth to Lake Santa Croce to refuel and throw water and foam on the flames.

Canadair left the area of ​​operations after eight launches at 19.08 on Sunday. Until darkness came, however, the launches with the regional helicopter continued, while the helicopter and Ana civil protection interventions were organized for this morning.

