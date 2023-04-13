Il Milan that on Saturday afternoon at 3 pm he will show up at Bologna it will certainly be an unprecedented Milan. More: an almost totally revolutionized Milan, with ten different players out of 11, compared to the challenge of Champions just played against the Napoli at the San Siro. In view of the fundamental second leg of the quarterfinals scheduled for Tuesday at the Maradona stadium, Pegs he would be thinking of resting practically everyone who played in the first leg except the goalkeeper. The conditional is a must, you have to wait to understand the next moves in training but the AC Milan coach would be evaluating this idea which would thus see a 4-2-3-1 with Maignan in one goal confirmed and then another 10 all different from Naples. On defense Florenzi, Thiaw, Kalulu and Ballo-Touré midfield with Vranckx e He runs away and behind Origi peak, Saelemaekers, De Ketelaere and Rebic.

Milan, revolution in Bologna as in Piacenza 20 years ago?

An almost total revolution, therefore, which would have a precedent in the history of Milan 20 years old. It was May 24, 2003, 4 days before the all-Italian final of Champions Of Manchester against the Juventus. He was on the bench Charles Ancelottiwho in the championship match before the final, a Piacenza, resorted to a maxi turnover. Inside all the reserves, outside the owners who would have playedOld Trafford. A choice that paid off in the Champions League (which Milan won on penalties), less so in the league, with the Rossoneri defeated 4-2 by already relegated Piacenza. A Milan that then fielded this formation: Flowers; Helveg, Laursen, Stefani (1’st Dal Bello), Aubameyang (16’st Pastrello); Ba, Redondo, Dalla Bona, Brocchi; Matri (26’st Bortolotto), Piccolo. On the bench: Brunelli, Dos Santos, Giordano, Nava. Coach, in fact, Ancelotti. Not Pegs, who could now imitate him. Because the return of the quarterfinals is worth preparing for a final. Although unlike then, Milan now still don’t have the certainty of playing the next one Champions. And the qualification passes from the championship and from Bologna.