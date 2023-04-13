Berrettini retires: muscle problems

Matthew Berrettini will not play the round of 16 Montecarlo against Holger Rune: the Roman tennis player withdrew due to muscle problems. The announcement via an Instagram post: “I don’t know where to start…. I was finally finding my level and getting back to where I wanted to be…. this is tough. I’m very sad to announce that today I won’t be able to play my left in Montecarlo. I felt a little pain – explained Berrettini – in my oblique muscles (abdominals, ndr) during yesterday’s match. The pain got significantly worse during the night. After consulting with my medical team we decided to have an MRI this morning. I have a grade two tear in my internal oblique muscle. I can never thank you enough for the support. It means so much and that’s what gets me through these difficult times.”