Lorenzo Musetti performs feat a Montecarlo. At the end of a match interrupted for an hour due to rain, the 21-year-old Tuscan beat the world number one Novak Djokovic qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 on the red clay of the Principality: 4-6 7-5 6-4 the final score after almost three hours of play. In the quarterfinals (scheduled for Friday) Musetti will face Jannik Sinnerwho always in three sets – and canceling a match point in the second – bent the Pole’s resistance Hubert Hurkacz. He succumbed to an abdominal injury Matthew Berrettiniwho was expected from the match against the Norwegian Holger Rune.
Medvedev in the quarterfinals
Daniil Medvedev he is the last qualified to the quarterfinals. The Russian, seeded third, prevailed over the German Alexander Zverev, number 13 on the draw, with a score of 3-6 7-5 7-6(7). Now the challenge for a place in the semifinals against the Danish Holger Rune (6).
Musetti: “Proud of me, I find it hard not to cry”
The words of the blue tennis player after the feat against the number one in the world Novak Djokovic: “I’m very proud of myself, I see the images on the screen and I find it hard not to cry. It was a tough battle physically and mentally.” Tomorrow in the quarterfinals, an all-Italian challenge against Jannik Sinner: “It will be fun. I’m happy that an Italian will be in the semifinals.”
“My hand was shaking from fear of winning, now it’s like I’m dreaming. Tomorrow will be a difficult match, with Sinner we know each other and are friends. I wanted to wish good luck to Matthew Berrettini who couldn’t take the field today”.
Musetti-Djokovic is history, the blue beats the Serbian and flies to the quarterfinals! 6-4 in the third set
Lorenzo Musetti becomes the fourth Italian in history to bat Novak Djokovic. Serbian defeated in three sets: 4-6 7-5 6-4. In the all-Italian derby quarter-finals with Jannik Sinner.
Musetti holds his serve and extends: 5-3 to Djokovic in the third set
Lorenzo Musetti confirm the break and extend up Djokovic.
Break by Musetti: the blue lead 4-3 in the third set
After holding the service, Lorenzo Musetti snatches another break a Nole Djokovic, taking a 4-3 lead in the third set. The Tuscan has the opportunity to stretch.
Djokovic keeps his serve: 3-2 against Musetti in the third set
The Serbian scores the first ace of the match and takes the lead over the blue, now serving
Musetti and Djokovic back on the field: we start again
musetti e Djokovic they are back on the field. The Serbian and the Azzurri confirm their service: 2-2 in the third set.
Rain on the Central: match suspended at 1-1 in the third set
The match was stopped at 1-1 in the third set, with Djokovic at the service and ahead of musetti 40-30. The winner will tackle Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals scheduled for Friday. Play will not resume until 7pm.
Musetti wins the second set: 7-5 to Djokovic
After two hours and a minute Lorenzo Musetti can carry Novak Djokovic in the third set of the round of 16 of Monte Carlo Masters 1000. In the second set the blue broke the serve a Absence five times. For the first time in his career, the Serbian lost his serve seven times in the first two sets.
Musetti serves for the set: the blue leads 6-5 after another break
Lorenzo Musetti it serves to bring the round of 16 against the number one in the world to the third set Novak Djokovicwho immediately smashed one of his rackets after yet another break.
Musetti evens the score: 4-4 in the second set
Lorenzo Musetti confirm the break and leave it at zero Novak Djokovic, which attracts the boos of the public after a contested ball at 0-15. Before holding this serve, the Tuscan had lost four consecutive innings.
Musetti shortens on Nole: 3-4 in the second set
The Tuscan scores another break in a crazy game. Djokovic he loses his tour of duty for the fifth time.
Djokovic holds his serve and comes back: ahead 3-2 in the second set
Absence takes the turn to serve and confirms the counterbreak. Now he’s leading 3-2 against Lorenzo Musetti.
Musetti, another break: the blue lead 2-1 in the second set
Lorenzo Musetti he replies to the Serbian’s counterbreak, breaks his serve and takes the lead 2-1 in the second set. It is the fifth consecutive break of the match (eight breaks in total). Djokovic – lackluster – loses fourth tour of serve in this game.
Musetti ahead in the second set: 1-0 after Djokovic’s break
The Serbian suffers the third break of the match. Now musetti must keep the service.
Musetti-Djokovic, the first set belongs to the Serbian: 6-4 against the blue
Novak Djokovic collects the first set, folding Lorenzo Musetti 6-4. In the last game the Tuscan cancels two set points a Absencewhich does not waste the third.
Musetti cancels Djokovic’s three set points and shortens 4-5 in the first set
Four breaks in this first set full of emotions at Centrale dei Monte Carlo Masters 1000. The Tuscan responds to the Serbian with another counterbreak.
Djokovic holds his serve and confirms the break: 5-2 against Musetti in the first set
In the sixth game Absence answers to musetti with another break. Then he keeps his serve and takes the lead 5-2 over the blue.
Counterbreak by Musetti, who shortens on Djokovic 2-3 in the first set
The blue replies to the Serbian and scores the counterbreak. To even the score Lorenzo Musetti he must now hold the serve.
Break by Djokovic against Musetti: the Serbian leads 3-1 in the first set
Too many errors for Lorenzo Musetti al quarto game: Novak Djokovic breaks his serve and takes the lead 3-1 in the first set. The Tuscan had started well: in the first innings he had kept the Serbian scoreless.
Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals: defeated Jarry in two sets 6-3 6-4
The Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas beat the Chilean in two sets Nicolas Fillol and fly to the quarterfinals of Monte Carlo Masters 1000where he will meet the American Taylor Fritz.
Sinner: “Hurkacz better than me for a set and a half, the tie-break is the key”
After qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000, Jannik Sinner recognized the merits of the opponent: “For a set and a half Hurkacz he played better than me. It was a very tough, tough game right from the start. That canceled match point was the keystone of the match because at that moment he was in a really difficult situation”. In the quarterfinals Sinner will challenge the winner of the challenge between Novak Djokovic e Lorenzo Musetti.
Sinner wins the third set and takes the quarterfinals: 6-1 in Hurkacz
Another service snatched by the blue in the third set: Jannik Sinner wins 6-1 against Hurkacz and fly to the quarterfinals.
Sinner, quarters one step away: 5-1 against Hurkacz in the third set
Sinner holds serve against Hurkacz: under 15-30 turns the game around and is now one step away from the quarterfinals.
Sinner, double break: the blue ahead 4-1 on Hurkacz in the third set
Sinner dominates and Hurkacz it’s getting harder and harder. The blue gives the Pole another break in the third set and is now leading 4-1.
Break by Sinner in the third set: blue ahead 2-0 on Hurkacz
Collapse of the Pole, who in the first game of the third set gets his serve broken Jannik Sinner. In the second game the blue confirms the break and goes 2-0.
Sinner wins the second set in the tie-break: 7-6 in Hurkacz
One set each per Hubert Hurkacz e Jannik Sinner. The round of 16 is decided in the third set. At the tiebreaker Jannik Sinner cancels the Pole’s match point on 6-5 and comes back 8-6. A whole different story compared to the first set, dominated by the Pole, author of one of his best matches on clay.
Berrettini retires: muscle problems
Matthew Berrettini will not play the round of 16 Montecarlo against Holger Rune: the Roman tennis player withdrew due to muscle problems. The announcement via an Instagram post: “I don’t know where to start…. I was finally finding my level and getting back to where I wanted to be…. this is tough. I’m very sad to announce that today I won’t be able to play my left in Montecarlo. I felt a little pain – explained Berrettini – in my oblique muscles (abdominals, ndr) during yesterday’s match. The pain got significantly worse during the night. After consulting with my medical team we decided to have an MRI this morning. I have a grade two tear in my internal oblique muscle. I can never thank you enough for the support. It means so much and that’s what gets me through these difficult times.”
Hurkacz holds service: 4-4 in the second set
Hubert Hurkacz even the score against Jannik Sinnerbut his first-court percentage dropped dramatically compared to the first set, which the Pole won 6-3.
Sinner takes the lead after the counterbreak: 3-2 to Hurkacz in the second set
First smudges of the Polish at the service e Sinner take advantage of it. The blue scores the counterbreak of 2-2 and now takes the lead 3-2.
Break by Hurkacz on Sinner in the second set: the Pole ahead 2-1
Seventh break trimmed by Hubert Hurkacz a Jannik Sinnerstill struggling.
Hurkacz takes the first set: ahead 6-3 on Sinner
Hubert Hurkacz won in the first set up Jannik Sinner 6-3. The South Tyrolean, after an uphill start, appeared to be recovering. The greatest difficulties for the blue are due to the high percentage of first balls scored by the Pole.
Hurkacz ahead 4-1 in the first set, Sinner wastes 4 break points
Hubert Hurkacz is ahead of Jannik Sinner 4-1. The Pole scored five aces, the South Tyrolean zero
Sinner bad part: Hurkacz ahead 3-0 in the first set
Great start to the Polish match Hubert Hurkaczleading 3-0 against the blue Jannik Sinnerprotagonist of numerous errors in this first part of the game.
Montecarlo, the Italians in the race today
Al Monte Carlo Masters 1000 three Italians in the race today. Open today’s program Jannik Sinneron the pitch at 11 against Hubert Hurkacz. Soon after Lorenzo Musetti will be called to the impossible feat: eliminate the number one in the world Novak Djokovic. The last blue in the race today is Matthew Berrettini who, after the scare for the danger run in the match against Cerundolo, will challenge the Norwegian Holger Rune.