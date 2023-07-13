Home » Bologna, Orsolini not called up for the training camp in South Tyrol: he is injured
Riccardo Orsolini is not leaving today for the Bologna training camp which will be held in Rio Pusteria in South Tyrol until 23 July. No reasons related to the market, however, at least officially, despite the fact that the player is much courted by Lazio and Fiorentina. Orsolini remains in Bologna to treat a tendinopathy of the left adductor at the Isokinetic centre. Recovery times are still uncertain, it is difficult for the attacker to reach the group in this first phase of work. Here is the complete squad list:

Goalkeepers: Bagnolini, Ravaglia, Skorupski. Defenders: Amey, Beukema, Bonifazi, Corazza, De Silvestri, Lucumi, Lykogiannis, Posch, Sosa. Midfielders: Aebischer, Dominguez, Ferguson, Moro, Pyyhtia, Rosetti, Schouten. Forwards: Arnautovic, Barrow, Ebone, Mazia, Raimondo.

