France launches the “mending bonus” to combat the waste of clothes and shoes: discounts of up to 25 euros for those who have them repaired

Encourage people to repair clothes and used shoes instead of constantly buying new ones: this is the goal of the new “mending bonus” announced yesterday, July 12, by the secretary of state for ecology Berangere Couillard. Operation should be pretty simple, consisting of one discount – variable between 6 and 25 euros, even if the tariffs have yet to be issued in detail – applied directly on the repair receipt, provided that the craftsman has the specific sticker issued as a certification by the state agency Refashion. The provision was endowed with a fund from 154 million for the period 2023-2028 and will be active from October. The initiative is placed in the context of law “Anti-waste and for the circular economy” which has already allocated other bonuses with similar purposes, such as the one on home appliancesbut which also relates to employment goals: “They will also be helped yours who offer these services, with the hope, in perspective, of recreating jobs”explained Secretary Couillard.

An objective that certainly remains residual compared to the ecological one, since in France – but not only – there is a real one hemorrhage of used clothes: “3.3 billion outfitsshoes and linen placed on the market in 2022, with 700,000 tons of clothes thrown away every year, two-thirds of which end up in the landfills”. An attempt therefore to impose a different trajectory on the textile industryamong the most polluting existing in all the various production phases: extraction of resources, chemical treatment of materials, finally, in fact, management of the enormous mass of waste products a crazy rhythms because of everything that revolves around the so-called fast fashion. France is thus attempting to influence the consumption habits of its citizens, while at the same time supporting the reality specialized In the reuse and pushing fashion brands to increase the traceability of the products.