Bologna didn’t show any weaknesses in the first round of the Italian Cup. With the ÖFB team striker Marko Arnautovic replaced in the 77th minute and defender Stefan Posch (up to the 87th minute), the Serie A club beat third division club Cesena 2-0 on Friday evening. It remains to be seen how long Arnautovic will continue to wear the Bologna dress, recently there has been transfer speculation almost daily. Inter Milan are said to be interested in a commitment.

FC Bologna demanded 20 million euros to let the 34-year-old ÖFB star move to Milan, the sports daily “Corriere dello Sport” reported on Friday. The first division club recently rejected an offer of six million euros from AS Roma.

