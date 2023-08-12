Marko Jevtović revealed details from the Zvezda – Partizan derby Sports

The former midfielder of Partizan revealed an unknown detail of Partizan’s victory in the derby in Humska

Former football player of Partizan Marko Jevtović he discovered an interesting detail 152nd eternal derbyplayed in September 2016, in which his team beat Red Star in Humska with a goal from the Brazilian Leonardo in the 89th minute. That game was a turning point for the black and whites, who had just started working with Nikolić after a bad start to the season. At the end of it, they won the “double crown”.

“I remember the derby when Marko Nikolić said one detail at halftime. Zvezda really dominated, it was a classic derby, a hard game, but we were not in control. We did not have control of the game, but we saw that they had it. And he then comes and says one detail. That’s what we started doing. It was a detail about the midfield, which we implemented and we felt superior in the second half, we dominated and in the last minute Leonardo scored a half-volley goal,” said the midfielder in podcast “Alestop”.

When asked what exactly Nikolić said, Jevtović laughed: “He only said to get out of our zones all the way up on them and to ‘stick’ closers. They lost control there. I don’t know if I was allowed to say this or I didn’t,” he said.



After the championship season, Jevtović left the black and whites and moved to Konjaspor, and then he played for Al Ahli in Qatar, again for Partizan in 2022 and then for Gaziantep, whose player he is now, although last season the club did not finish the season after the devastating earthquake. On the other hand, Marko Nikolić has been the coach of Al Ahli Shabab from Dubai since this summer and he brought in the sound reinforcement, the former captain of Zvezda, Olimpijakos and Crystal Palace, Luka Milivojević. The two successfully collaborated in Rad, and now they are together in an Asian adventure.

Due to his merits and excellent results, Nikolić was remembered in Humska as one of the most beloved coaches, and an important reason for this is the fact that he did not lose a match against Crvena Zvezda as coach of Partizan. He has a record of 5-1-0 on the black and white bench in derbies in the championship and the Serbian Cup. These are the players who played the 152nd “eternal derby”.

PARTIS: Kljajić – Vulićević, Balažić, Milenković, Miletić – Everton, Jevtović, Mihajlović (from 46′ Stevanović), Leonardo – Božinov (from 67′ Đurđić), Đurđević (from 76′ Ilić). STARS: Manojlović – Petković, Luković, Le Talek, Ristić – Donald, Poletanović – Srnić (from 85′ Anđelković), Ruiz, Kanga – Vijeira (from 70′ Plavšić).

