bombarded!Bailly: Manchester United should avoid favouring English players

bombarded!Bailly: Manchester United should avoid favouring English players

original title: bombardment!Bailly: Man Utd should avoid favouring England players some take for granted

bombarded!Bailly: Man Utd should avoid favouring England players some take for granted

Live it, September 6 News Manchester United central defender Bailly was loaned to the French Marseille club in the summer window. Marseille will face Tottenham in the Champions League in midweek. In an interview, Bailly talked about the employment problem of Manchester United.

Bailly: “Teams should avoid favouring English players and give everyone a chance. Teams should encourage competition in the dressing room and not just focus on certain players. I’ve always felt that national team players are given priority.

“It’s not going to happen at Chelsea or other big teams in the Premier League. Some people take it for granted that they start and it weakens the whole team. Luckily Ten Hag has a personality and I hope he can change that.

“I met Ten Hag in the dressing room when he signed his contract at the end of last season. I was packing up and going, but he told me he wanted me to stay because he would give everyone playing time. I agreed to join Manchester United. The summer tour, he kept his word. But I don’t want to play every now and then, I want to play every week and feel important and I want to get my confidence back.”

Bailly, who joined Manchester United from Villarreal six years ago, says he has no regrets.

“I was the first player Mourinho signed and I also had good times winning titles, I played in big games and was the best player in many games. When I have the chance, I will step up. I just lack consistency because I think I deserve more minutes.”

