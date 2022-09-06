Original title: Boniek: Dybala is getting better, Roma have no real big stars

Live it on September 6. In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, former Roman player and UEFA vice-chairman Boniek talked about the topic of Rome.

Boniek said: “Not all games will be as we want, there will always be some games where we are unlucky. Mourinho has brought Roma very well, but Roma don’t have real big names, so they need Full attention.”

“Dybala is getting better, every game he’s getting better and he’s still trying to get back to his best physical form.”

“I think Abraham is about the same as last season, he has to adapt to the changing style of play. In the end, I’m curious about Celik.”

