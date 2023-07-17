Boos for Djokovic at the Wimbledon final, and he furiously smashes his racket – Corriere TV

Triumph Alcaraz who folds Nole in five sets at the end of a match of over 4 hours

Fifth set hard fought during the Wimbledon final. Alcaraz climbs to 2-1 thanks to a break with a super reaction from the Spaniard who puts the Serbian on the ropes (who had fallen to then get up in a second and play a cross backhand). Nervousness skyrocketing for Djokovic, who returning to the bench vented all his anger on his racket, destroying it, even after receiving boos from the crowd.

July 16, 2023 – Updated July 16, 2023, 8:42 PM

