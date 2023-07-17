Former Senator Roy Barreras married in a private ceremony

The emotional photo with which Roy Barreras celebrated after overcoming cancer

The former president of the Colombian Congress Roy Barreras He left a clinic in the United States this Tuesday where he underwent surgery, the last step of treatment to cure himself of cancer in the digestive tract.

“Battle won! Thank you all!”Barreras wrote on his Twitter account where he posted a photo in a wheelchair when he left the hospital.

For his part, the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, wrote on social networks: “Congratulations”, alluding to the recovery of Barreras.

And on Saturday he wrote: “I came out of surgery well. We did it! There is no cancer in my body anymore. I won this bony battle for you! Thank you for all the positive energy received.”

It is worth remembering that the politician lost his seat in Congress after the Council of State considered that he was double militant in the 2022 elections.

After going through several parties, he was elected senator for the period 2022-2026 by the list of the leftist coalition Historical Pact, the government party.

In trend: Exotic dance: culture confronts violence in Chocó

After leaving Congress, Barreras confirmed that Petro offered him the London embassy, ​​but clarified that he had not discussed the matter with him.

With information from EFE Agency.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

