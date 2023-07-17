COMPLICITY, THE SECRET OF HAPPY COUPLES « cde News

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (reflection, by writing) The best couples, the most beautiful, are those who, more than being married, boyfriends or lovers, are friends. They play, they fight, they tease each other, they bite each other, they pinch each other, they argue, they fight, but they love each other in a way that no person in the world can doubt. Love is not just kisses and caresses, love is caring, love is affection, love is friendship.

Studies indicate that the happiest couples achieve it when they have large doses of affection, complicity and communication. The rate of separations and divorces increases because the aforementioned factors are missing

Complicity as a couple is one of the most important aspects within the relationship and implies a deep understanding that goes beyond the words that are exchanged; It supposes empathy, communication and closeness between the two.

This starts from a broad knowledge of the other; however, many couples lose this power by falling into monotony, explains Eliécer Pérez Rivera, psychologist and psychotherapist for couples and families.

But how can complicity be rescued? According to the psychologist, it is important to break with the routine, which sometimes wears out relationships a lot. “You have to value the details, trust and communication with each other. All these pieces together make the relationship stronger”, explains Pérez.

Another point to take into account is the respect between the two people, even in the most complicated moments. “Offenses or misunderstandings should be avoided to prevent a break that they may later regret,” says the psychologist.

For his part, the psychologist and sexologist Silvestre Faya adds that sexual complicity has various benefits: communication, having a shared language in order to achieve a more solid relationship, based on trust, but all this is achieved by accepting that each one has a way of living and interpreting existence, that is, they respect each other.

“The accomplices in sexuality do not demand erotic feats, they simply let themselves be carried away by their passions and recreate themselves in each intimate encounter”‘

“Between two complicit people, an atmosphere is created that becomes a kind of emotional prophecy that links feelings and hearts. In this case, happiness is the product of complicity ”, she underlines.

In addition, to generate complicity with the couple when starting a relationship, as well as to improve complicity, it is essential to generate and manage trust between the parties.

