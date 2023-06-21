Home » Bordeaux will have two arguments to put forward before the CNOSF
Bordeaux will have two arguments to put forward before the CNOSF

Bordeaux will have two arguments to put forward before the CNOSF

Bordeaux, which lost all chance of moving up to Ligue 1 with the green carpet loss of the match against Rodez, will go to the CNOSF on Friday morning with “two arguments to make”. The Aquitaine club wonders about the fairness of sanctions which are spread over two seasons: “If there must be a loss of points, why not in the season in question? »

He also wonders about the “differentiated treatment” with Metz, who had only received a one-match suspension behind closed doors, with no point deducted, after the incidents of the match against Guingamp (3-6), the September 12, “where certainly the Messin supporter had not reached the referee, but he was clearly going there to fight it out. “During this meeting, which the Messins finished at eight after three expulsions, a Lorraine supporter had left the low north stand to enter the lawn and had gone towards the referee, with a threatening attitude, according to the report of the delegate. The match had been interrupted for more than twenty minutes, the refereeing corps no longer feeling safe.

The disciplinary committee having noted “the intention of the supporter”, who attacked Lucas Buades in the Bordeaux case, the club “wants to know what the case law is, what the line is” in the matter.

