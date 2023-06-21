In Cesar there are three cases of deaths due to possible dengue infection

dengue It continues to be a problem that afflicts all citizens without distinction. The department of Cesar does not escape this reality and according to the National Institute of Health, from June 4 to 10 of this year, 1,671 cases had been reported in this region., of which 59.7% presented warning signs; 36.7% without warning signs and 3.6% with severity.

Likewise, the entity indicated, in the most recent epidemiological report, that a confirmed death was registered for this disease transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, noting that there are three deaths in the process of being confirmed due to dengue infection.

According to the accumulated 46,657 cases are registered at the national level, where 70.5% come from the departments of Cesar, Meta, Tolima, Santander, Cundinamarca, Cali, Sucre, Barranquilla, Cartagena, Antioquia, Bolívar, Córdoba and Norte de Santander.

Of these cases, the increase was observed above 30% in this department, followed by Antioquia, Arauca, Atlántico, Barranquilla, Bolívar, Cali, Cartagena, Casanare, Cauca, Chocó, Santa Marta and others.

On the other hand, the entities that presented a percentage higher than 60.0% of dengue with alarm signs and severe dengue in the last period analyzed are: Cesar, La Guajira, Magdalena, Santa Marta and Sucre, that is, the Caribbean region. .

So things, The municipalities with the highest incidence with high transmission are Valledupar with 68.3% per 100,000 inhabitants, and Aguachica with 444.3% per 100,000 inhabitants.

WORK TABLE

Given the increase in dengue cases in this department, it was learned that on the 22nd and 23rd of this month there will be a working group led by the Center for Urgency and Emergency Regulation, CRUE and the Cesar Health Secretariat, in order to to establish the direction of remissions in patients, and avoid the peaks of this disease.

RECOMMENDATIONS

According to the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, to prevent dengue, water tanks that serve as breeding grounds for mosquitoes should be avoided in order to reduce their reproduction. For this you must:

– Frequently change the water in animal drinkers and vases.

– Cover the containers with water, eliminate accumulated garbage in patios and outdoor areas,

– Eliminate tires or storage in closed places.

– Use repellents on uncovered areas of the body. Wear appropriate clothing, long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

– Use mosquito nets or awnings on the beds, especially when there are sick patients to prevent them from infecting new mosquitoes or in places where children sleep. Wash and brush tanks and pools.

– Drill the tires located in playgrounds that may contain stagnant water in episodes of rain. Fill disused septic tanks, drains and abandoned latrines with soil.

– Collect garbage and solid waste on properties and vacant lotskeep the patio clean and participate in community days to collect junk with community and intersectoral activities.

