School and University Championships: the draw for the final phase is done!

It is the premises of the Ministry of Sports and Recreation which served as the setting for the draw for the final phase of the school and university championships this Tuesday, June 20, 2023. This final phase which will be held in Lomé from July 02 to 04 will bring together 820 students.

Launched on February 08, the school and university championships of the 2023 edition are coming to an end. Indeed after the prefectural and regional phase, these championships will experience the final phase from July 2 to 4 in Lomé with five disciplines, namely: football, handball, judo, basketball and swimming. Thus, the former green field of the University of Lomé, the field of the village of Benin, the field of Agaza, the municipal stadium of Lomé are the sites selected for the football matches. For handball, the two grounds of the University of Lomé were chosen. It is the swimming pool of GIS-Palace which will house the swimming competition. As far as basketball is concerned, the covered ground of Omnisports de Lomé is chosen. In order to allow the different teams to have an idea of ​​their opponents before the start of the final competition, a draw ceremony took place this Tuesday at the Ministry of Sports and Leisure: “For several years, it has been a tradition that after having completed the regional phases of school and university championships, a draw ceremony is organised. This is to allow teams to know their opponents before the actual event takes place. That’s what we did today“, declared Zibo Ayouba, the national director of school and university championships.

Asked about the rewards to be given to the best teams at the end of the competition, the boss of the school and university championships answers these terms: “our rewards will be more focused on teaching materials. To take good care of ourselves, we will accompany the students not only with sports equipment but also with didactic material. Because we put the educational component ahead of our activities in schools. At the level of the International Federation of School Sport and the African Federation of School Sport, we are recommended not to give money to children in terms of reward. So we are recommended to make the effort to go the didactic material in order to encourage the pupils and the different establishments within the framework of the participation in our different activities.“, he told the media.

Here are the different groups formed at the end of the draw:

Women’s U-17 football

Pool D

Ganlagashi CEG, Afangnan Gbleta High School, Folly High School

Hen Of

Lycce Kara sud, CEG Anié Ville, Lycée Koussountou

Men’s U-17 football

Pool C

CIT Tchamba, CEG Avenou, CEG Bafilo

Hen C’

CEG Nykoenakpoe, CEG Kinikondji, CRETFP Dapaong

Men’s U-15 football

Pool A

Lycée Kanté, Lycce Zomayi and CEG Kpoteme

Pool A’

CEG Attiegou, Lycce Corbongou, CEG Kouloufounde

Women’s U-15 Football

Pool B

CEG Pagouda ville, CEG Todome, CEG Kpangala

Pool B’

CEG Avenou, CEG Tabligbo ville1, CEG Sadori.

Men’s U-17 handball

Pool E

CEG Union Kpeme, IPL Auguste le Grand, CEG Kpassouade

Hen E’

Pessare High School, Elavagnon High School, CFPT Cinkasse

Women’s U-17 Handball

Hen F

CEG Hangnigban, Bé Plage High School, Cinkasse High School

Hen F’

CS El Nour, CS Assumption, Togoville High School.

Need we remind you, the champions in U-15 women’s football and U-15 men’s football will represent Togo on the continent.

