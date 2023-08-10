Home » Volunteers get ready for the National and Paranational Games
News

Volunteers get ready for the National and Paranational Games

Volunteers get ready for the National and Paranational Games

Julian Andres Santa

The registration process for the volunteer program in the different commissions of the organization of the National and Paranational Sports Games of the Coffee Region 2023 continues. This is how different visits to the universities began yesterday in order to resolve the concerns of interested people and carry out the digital registration process.

In what has to do with Pereira, it is expected to have approximately one thousand volunteers. The tour of higher education institutions continues today at the Andean Area University Foundation, tomorrow at the National Open and Distance University, UNAD, Tuesday August 15 at the Free University of Pereira and Wednesday August 16 at SENA Pereira .

Jorge Colorado, volunteer coordinator, expressed: “This process is going in an excellent way, people have welcomed this process in a wonderful way, we thought that with the entry of technology it would be a bit complex but no, people can do it. do from your cell phone or computer and we want the entire population of Pereira to have easy access to register as a volunteer”.

What do volunteers receive?

“The idea is to certify the volunteers academically, so that they can be given some training and after they finish the process, they are certified and that helps them to participate in other events such as the Central American Games, among others. They also have medical insurance during the event, they will have a transportation and food subsidy, ”he pointed out.

