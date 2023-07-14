Climate activists block 26 cities – Violation of ban on adhesives in Nuremberg

Climate activists from the “Last Generation” group blocked traffic in several places in Berlin – and masked themselves as politicians to attract more attention. Photo: Paul Zinken/dpa

Dozens of activists from the climate group “Last Generation” blocked the streets in several large cities in Germany on Friday – to the displeasure of motorists. In Nuremberg, the activists deliberately opposed a municipal decree that explicitly forbids such sticking actions.

Climate activists of the “last generation” obstructed car traffic in several German cities on Friday with adhesive campaigns. According to the protest group, at least 36 sit-ins took place in 26 cities across Germany.

According to their own statements, the activists in Berlin began the blockade actions at 8:00 a.m. In sight: several large “main traffic arteries”, for example at the Victory Column and near the main train station.





Some activists wore masks of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) and Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) in front of their faces during their actions. They stretched banners with the inscription “We are breaking the law”.

++ Federal government transparency campaign in 26 cities ++ The government representatives Olaf Scholz, Volker Wissing & Robert Habeck publicly acknowledge their breach of the Climate Protection Act and are interrupting the course towards climate collapse in 26 cities today. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/I8Gg8u5XCf — Last Generation (@uprisingLastGen) July 14, 2023

allegation against the government

According to the information, the actions were directed against the federal government, which the group accused of breaking the climate protection law. “The federal government is breaking the law and leading our society to collapse,” said spokeswoman Carla Rochel. “It is our democratic duty to resist peacefully.”

According to the police, there were traffic delays and diversions in dozens of cities. In Potsdam, activists stuck to a bridge. In some cases, people prevented the activists from sticking around, for example in Recklinghausen in North Rhine-Westphalia. One activist was slightly injured. There were other adhesive protests in Dresden, Leipzig and Koblenz, among others.

Last generation in Potsdam: Activists block Long Bridge pic.twitter.com/BEcFp5yl7V — Märkische Allgemeine (@maz_online) July 14, 2023

In Braunschweig, too, the group blocked a street in the city center like that „Welt“ reported. According to the police, four demonstrators took part in the protest there, two of whom had stuck themselves. In view of the protest, the road was closed in the middle of rush hour and cars were diverted.

Angry drivers

In many places, the blocking actions met again with the incomprehension of the blocked drivers, such as in Koblenz. They honked loudly at the activists sitting on the street. Some even got out and pulled them off the street, like a Video from “Zeit Online” shows.

There was also loud noise in Munich on Friday morning „BR24“ “Last Generation” roadblocks. Six activists were involved in the Munich Stachus, and a supporter spontaneously joined them, reports BR police reporter Frank Jordan from on site. The last activist, who taped his hand to the road with concrete, was freed at around 8:45 am. The emergency services had to chisel out a piece of the tar.

Nuremberg: Blockade despite the ban – investigation is ongoing

In Nuremberg, there was a rear-end collision on Autobahn 73 as a result of a blockade. A driver was injured. According to the police, the 31-year-old saw the trailer of a truck too late in a traffic jam and was trapped with his vehicle under the trailer. The police were initially unable to provide any information on the severity of the injuries.

Some cities tried in advance to prevent the unannounced protest actions of the “last generation”. For example, the city of Nuremberg banned according to the “Cologne City Gazette” unannounced sticking actions by general decree. Anyone who opposes this must expect fines of up to EUR 3,000. “Organizers or leaders” of such actions are even threatened with a year’s imprisonment. Bernd Groß from the police headquarters in Central Franconia said in addition:

The city then expressed that it did not want this type of demonstration or protest until the end of July. This means that a fine has been met here.”

Special police “glue-on teams” removed the activists from the road. The officers then determined the identities of everyone involved. The criminal police have started the investigation on suspicion of coercion and violation of the general decree of the city of Nuremberg, it said.

Stuttgart also recently put a stop to this form of protest and imposed a ban on sticking the “climate stickers” on 150 streets in the city. Violations can also result in high penalties.

airport blockades

Already on Thursday, activists from the climate protection group blocked the airports in Düsseldorf and Hamburg for several hours. The protest action hit many vacationers who wanted to travel by plane at the beginning of the summer holidays there. Dozens of flights have been cancelled.

The climate activists regretted the consequences of their traffic blockades for the population. Lina Johnsen, a spokeswoman for the group, said in the ARD “Tagesthemen” with regard to the paralysis of some airports:

I’m incredibly sorry. I wish everyone, all families, a well-deserved vacation.”

After the airport blockades, politicians and police unionists called for stricter security precautions and severe consequences. “These are criminal offenses that must be consistently sanctioned by the judiciary,” said Hamburg’s First Mayor Peter Tschentscher. Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser announced new security standards for airports, reports the “Daily News”.

