Zhao Leji Presides Over 8th Chairman’s Meeting and Announces 4th Meeting of the 14th National People’s Congress Standing Committee

Zhao Leji presides over the 8th Chairman’s Meeting of the 14th National People’s Congress Standing Committee and announces the 4th meeting of the Standing Committee

Beijing, July 24th – The Eighth Chairman’s Meeting of the Standing Committee of the Fourteenth National People’s Congress was held on the afternoon of July 24th in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Chairman Zhao Leji presided over the meeting, where it was decided that the Fourth Session of the Standing Committee of the Fourteenth National People’s Congress will be held in Beijing on July 25th.

During the meeting, the chairpersons suggested that the fourth meeting of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress should consider the proposal of the meeting on submitting the draft amendment (XII) to the Criminal Law for deliberation, as well as review relevant appointment and dismissal proposals.

Liu Qi, Secretary-General of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, reported on the draft agenda and schedule of the fourth meeting, while relevant deputy secretaries-general and heads of relevant working committees made reports on pertinent issues for discussion during the session.

Several Vice-chairmen of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, including Li Hongzhong, Wang Dongming, Xiao Jie, Zheng Jianbang, Ding Zhongli, Hao Mingjin, Cai Dafeng, He Wei, Wu Weihua, Tie Ning, Peng Qinghua, Zhang Qingwei, Luosang Jiangcun, and Xue Kelaiti Zaker, also attended the meeting.

The Fourth Session of the Standing Committee of the Fourteenth National People’s Congress is set to commence on July 25th, where important discussions and decisions will be made regarding the proposed amendment to the Criminal Law.

Responsible editor: Wang Di

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

