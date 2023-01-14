The attacker was rampant in the second friendly match for the yellow and blacks in just three days, after the one against Fortuna Dusseldorf. Haller netted his side’s fourth, fifth and sixth goals. Although the striker was in dry dock for a while due to chemotherapy treatments, his flair for goals has not been lost. In his last season at Ajax in the Eredivisie, he scored 34 goals and nine assists in 42 appearances, 40 of which were in the starting eleven. If he applies this performance to his new German club, he will soon shine in his own right. The Bundesliga will not resume until January 20th.