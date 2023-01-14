Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller returned to action with goals after cancer treatment.
Sebastien Haller delighted all lovers of football, and of life, with the goals he scored in a significant friendly before the Bundesliga restarted. Returning to action after treatment for testicular cancer, Sebastien Haller scored three goals in Dortmund’s friendly defeat of Basel 6-0.
One goal after another in the friendly match in Marbella
The 28-year-old Ivorian footballer scored a hat-trick in 10 minutes in the friendly and experienced, and given everyone, great joy.
The attacker was rampant in the second friendly match for the yellow and blacks in just three days, after the one against Fortuna Dusseldorf. Haller netted his side’s fourth, fifth and sixth goals. Although the striker was in dry dock for a while due to chemotherapy treatments, his flair for goals has not been lost. In his last season at Ajax in the Eredivisie, he scored 34 goals and nine assists in 42 appearances, 40 of which were in the starting eleven. If he applies this performance to his new German club, he will soon shine in his own right. The Bundesliga will not resume until January 20th.
January 13, 2023 (change January 13, 2023 | 22:48)
© breaking latest news