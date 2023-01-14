I often encounter some users who report that the iPhone cannot be turned on, and the infinite white Apple cannot be turned on. How to solve it? If the iPhone still cannot be turned on after charging for a long time, even if the iPhone is forced to turn on, if you also encounter the situation that the iPhone is stuck on the startup screen or cannot be turned on, you can use this article to find out why the iPhone cannot be turned on and how to save it. to solve.

What are the reasons why iPhone cannot be turned on?

There are usually many reasons why the iPhone cannot be turned on, and it is not caused by a motherboard failure. The main reasons are that the iPhone cannot be turned on for the following reasons:

The screen cannot be displayed normally due to a screen failure

iPhone power voltage is too low to turn on

The battery fails and the machine cannot be turned on

System software error prevents iPhone from turning on

System failure causes the device to crash and black screen

How to solve iPhone won’t turn on?

If you encounter an iPhone that cannot be turned on or is stuck on the Apple screen and does not respond, you can use the following 6 methods to solve the problem that the iPhone cannot be turned on and the Apple screen is stuck, and first eliminate system, low voltage or battery failures and other errors:

Method 1. Charge through iPhone charger for 5~10 minutes

If the iPhone does not respond after pressing the power button for a long time, or a red battery symbol appears on the screen, it means that the iPhone battery is dead and exhausted, and the iPhone needs to be charged before it can be turned on normally.

As long as the iPhone battery is completely exhausted, or it has not been turned on for a long time, it will cause the iPhone battery to enter a deep discharge (Deep Discharge). You need to use the charger (PD fast charging head) to charge the phone for 5~10 minutes before charging A charging symbol prompt will appear on the iPhone screen, and it will restart automatically after a period of time.

If after charging for 10 minutes, the iPhone screen still shows a black screen (black screen) without any response, or a white apple appears on a black background, or even after seeing the Apple Logo, it will automatically restart in 20 seconds, which means that the iPhone battery is faulty and needs to be replaced The battery is the solution.

iPhone charging reminders and precautions:

Make sure that the iPhone charging cable complies with the MFi certification standard (Made for iPhone/iPad/iPod), counterfeit cables will lead to abnormal charging.

iPhone 8 and above models, it is recommended to use USB-C fast charging head and Lightning to USB-C fast charging cable, the charging efficiency will be faster, it is not recommended to use USB-A to avoid the charging time will be too slow.

iPhone fast charging knowledge and skills can be found in another complete explanation “How to judge iPhone fast charging? 5 ways to quickly identify mobile phone fast charging skills teaching”.

Method 2. Force restart iPhone

If the iPhone suddenly black screen does not respond, it is usually becausecrash caused screen failureorWater ingress into the screen bodyIf the phone is not crashed or soaked in water, it is easy for many people to mistakenly think that the iPhone is faulty. You can first try to restart the iPhone forcibly to rule out whether the system crashes and cause a black screen.

How to force restart iPhone with Face ID

Compatible models: iPhone X, iPhone XS series, iPhone 11 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series or iPhone 14 models.

Press the Volume Up (+) button once. (don’t keep pressing) Press the “Volume Down (-)” key once. (don’t keep pressing) Finally, press and hold the “Power” button on the right for about 10 seconds until the screen goes dark and the Apple Logo screen appears, then release it to force a reboot.

Note: The three steps must be pressed before the volume icon disappears, and the iPhone can be forced to restart.

How to force restart iPhone with Touch ID

iPhone 6s or iPhone SE (1st generation) models Press and hold “Power key + Home key“Don’t let go 5-10 secondscontinue until the screen goes black, restart and the Apple Logo startup screen appears, then release it.

If the iPhone 7, iPhone 8 or iPhone SE 2/3 Home button has been changed to a non-press button, and it can no longer pass the previous method of pressing the iPhone 6s, you need to use the following new method:

Simultaneously press and hold the “Power key + volume key (volume down)“Don’t let go 5-10 secondscontinue until the screen goes black, restart and the Apple Logo startup screen appears, then release it.

Method 4. iPhone is stuck on the boot screen and needs to be connected to iTunes

If the iPhone immediately pops up a prompt screen to connect to iTunes when the iPhone is turned on, causing the iPhone to be stuck on the boot screen and enter the system, you can use the ReiBoot tool to get the iPhone out of recovery mode, which can prevent all data from being connected to iTunes from being erased.

Method 5. iPhone Unlimited White Apple stuck on the boot screen

If the iPhone is always stuck in the black background and white apple status, you can try to enter the DFU mode through the following method, and restore the system and data through the computer iTunes.

👉 What is DFU? How to restore iPhone and iPad into DFU mode?

👉 What is the difference between DFU mode and recovery mode? iPhone and iPad must-knows

Method 6. iPhone hardware failure requires repair

After trying all the above five methods, even if the iPhone is forced to restart or enter the DFU mode to restore, it is also confirmed that it is not caused by the charging cable or the charger. It is generally confirmed that the iPhone battery is faulty or the motherboard is faulty. The internal iPhone has a free warranty period, and you can enjoy free repairs if you send it back to the original Apple factory. If the warranty period has expired, it is recommended to repair it through an “Apple Authorized Repair Center”.

Summary of How to Fix iPhone Won’t Turn On

At present, there are many reasons why the iPhone cannot be turned on, but from the statistical data of the repair centermost of the iPhones that cannot be turned on are caused by battery failure or aging, only 30% are caused by the black screen caused by the iOS system crash, and the last 10% are caused by the motherboard failure caused by the iPhone crash or soaking in waterusually you can manually troubleshoot the problem first, and finally confirm that it cannot be turned on, and then go to an Apple authorized repair center for inspection and repair. It will be safer and avoid a waste of time.

