Borussia Dortmund: Transfer guru makes you sit up and take notice – BVB wants mega talent

Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho or Jude Bellingham: Outstanding talents that Borussia Dortmund observed and signed at a young age. These jewels then became absolute superstars for the Black and Yellows. The fact that BVB is the perfect address for youngsters was not only shown by the examples mentioned.

In addition to Bellingham, Youssoufa Moukoko, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Julien Duranville, who Borussia Dortmund only signed last winter, another talent could join BVB. The bosses are said to be currently trying to find a 16-year-old winger.

Borussia Dortmund: Next top talent for BVB?

In recent years, Borussia Dortmund has shown time and again that young talents are developed into stars at the Revierklub. This can already be observed in the youth teams of BVB. That’s why young players don’t think twice when the district club suddenly knocks. Will that also be the case with Melvin Nwajei?

As the Italian transfer expert Nicolo Schira reports, the black and yellow are interested in the 16-year-old, who is currently playing for the U17s of the Italian second division club Parma Calcio. The mega gem plays on the right flank, but can also be used on defense and offense. Not only that makes him popular.

The youngster is trumping in the current U17 season of Serie A/B. The winger has had 17 goals in 22 games. Nwajei scored eight goals himself and submitted nine other goals.

Will BVB prevail against the competition?

But Borussia Dortmund is of course not the only interested party keen to sign Nwajei. His strong performances at that age have also been followed closely by other top clubs. It is currently unclear what exactly it is.

However, his coach Mattia Bernardi gave him huge praise. In an interview with “Parmalive” he says about his protégé that he can be used flexibly and cause a lot of attention with his qualities on the pitch. A talent with a lot of potential. Just the right one for BVB.

Whether Nwajei will eventually join the list with Haaland, Sancho and Bellingham, among others, may soon become apparent.