Boston Red Sox ANNOUNCED CONTRACT for MLB 2024

The Boston Red Sox finished the 2023 season in last place in the American League East Division with a record of 78-84. As a result, the team is making changes for the 2024 campaign, including the hiring of Andrew Bailey as the new pitching coach.

Bailey, 39, is returning to the organization where he previously pitched from 2012 to 2013. He has been involved in MLB since 2009, when he was the Rookie of the Year with the Los Angeles Angels. Following his retirement as a player, Bailey served as a pitching assistant with the Angels and a bullpen coach before becoming the pitching coach for the San Francisco Giants.

The Red Sox struggled with their pitching in 2023, finishing in 11th place among American League teams with a 4.52 ERA. The team also gave up the third most hits and the fourth most home runs in the league. To address these issues, the Red Sox have brought in Bailey to replace Dave Bush, who resigned after the recent season.

The hiring of Bailey as the pitching coach marks one of the first moves in the Red Sox’s efforts to improve their performance for the upcoming season. Fans hope that Bailey will be able to help the team’s pitchers bounce back from their struggles in 2023.

