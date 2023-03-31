Home Sports Boston secures NHL Presidents’ Trophy
The Boston Bruins have secured a first honor in the National Hockey League (NHL). The traditional team beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 after overtime on Thursday and thus advanced to the early winners of the Presidents’ Trophy.

This goes annually to the club that has achieved the most points in the regular season. The Bruins, who already have 121 points, will enter the playoffs as number one in the Eastern Conference.

AP/Steven Senne

The New Jersey Devils already have a place in the playoffs. Now it’s about creating a good starting position for the decisive phase of the season. A 2-1 win over the New York Rangers put the team one point behind second-placed Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference.

