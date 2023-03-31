Home News Discounted pre-sale for the Federal Garden Show ends
News

Discounted pre-sale for the Federal Garden Show ends

by admin
Discounted pre-sale for the Federal Garden Show ends

Mannheim. The discounted advance sale for day and two-day tickets as well as season tickets and vouchers for the Federal Horticultural Show runs until April 13th. Season tickets and day tickets are available from the Tourist Info at the main station (Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and at the Tourist Info container on Paradeplatz. It is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition, two ticket offices are open at the main entrance of the Luisenpark in the Theodor-Heuss-Anlage from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

AdUnit Mobile_Pos2

AdUnit Content_1

Since the season tickets are personalized, you will be photographed or, if the ticket is to be given as a gift, you must bring a photo of the person who is to receive the ticket.

Season tickets are still available at a reduced advance sale price until April 13th. Adults pay 130 euros, later 145 euros. The season ticket for young people up to the age of 24 now costs 60 euros, later 65 euros, for beneficiaries 85 euros now, then 95 euros. Children and young people up to and including 14 years pay nothing. Anyone who has purchased vouchers for a season ticket in advance must redeem them by April 13 – otherwise the more expensive price will be due.

more on the subject

news“>Newsticker

All reports from Rhein-Neckar

See also  China Eastern Airlines crash | The appearance of the second black box data storage unit is relatively intact_Hangzhou Net

news“>Newsticker

All reports in the Newsticker Mannheim

news“>Leisure time

Indoor pools in Mannheim: Adjusted opening times on public holidays and vacations

Published
Von
red

Day tickets are also available from the “MM” ticket shop at Thalia in P 7, in the Engelhorn fashion store, in the Engelhorn Sporthaus, in the Mercure Hotel F 7 and at Juwelier Jacob in Feudenheim.

You may also like

DAX morning analysis: DAX strong at the end...

Certificate of categorization delivered to the Bourbon Convention...

Pink bus will arrive in municipalities of Casanare...

Unswervingly promote high-quality development and solidly promote new...

Emirati Red Crescent continues to distribute Iftar in...

MinTransporte announces that VAT would be reduced on...

Hanover, Weser, Leine: Tourism is recovering | >...

Maryam Nawaz’s rally – Naibaat

Police inspector suspended construction of houses “denounced” by...

China’s reception of Ma Ying-jeou upgrades Tsai Ing-wen’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy