Mannheim. The discounted advance sale for day and two-day tickets as well as season tickets and vouchers for the Federal Horticultural Show runs until April 13th. Season tickets and day tickets are available from the Tourist Info at the main station (Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and at the Tourist Info container on Paradeplatz. It is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition, two ticket offices are open at the main entrance of the Luisenpark in the Theodor-Heuss-Anlage from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

Since the season tickets are personalized, you will be photographed or, if the ticket is to be given as a gift, you must bring a photo of the person who is to receive the ticket.

Season tickets are still available at a reduced advance sale price until April 13th. Adults pay 130 euros, later 145 euros. The season ticket for young people up to the age of 24 now costs 60 euros, later 65 euros, for beneficiaries 85 euros now, then 95 euros. Children and young people up to and including 14 years pay nothing. Anyone who has purchased vouchers for a season ticket in advance must redeem them by April 13 – otherwise the more expensive price will be due.

Day tickets are also available from the “MM” ticket shop at Thalia in P 7, in the Engelhorn fashion store, in the Engelhorn Sporthaus, in the Mercure Hotel F 7 and at Juwelier Jacob in Feudenheim.