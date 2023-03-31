On the evening of March 30, COSCO Shipping Development (601866.SH/02866.HK) disclosed its 2022 annual report. The report shows that the company will achieve operating income of RMB 25.577 billion in 2022, net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies of RMB 3.922 billion, and basic earnings per share of RMB 0.29. The company intends to distribute a cash dividend of RMB 0.87 per 10 shares to all shareholders.

In 2022, the evolution of the world economy and trade pattern will accelerate, global economic development will generally slow down, and China‘s economic operation will generally remain stable. Under the environment where challenges and opportunities coexist, the shipping industry chain will gradually return to normal, and will be digitalized and low-carbon. direction of transformation and development. The development of COSCO SHIPPING has solidly promoted quality improvement, increased efficiency and stable growth, promoted reform, innovation and new development, and achieved stable economic benefits amidst market fluctuations.

Promoting the combination of industry and finance to create value in an industrial chain

In 2022, the company’s shipping leasing business will achieve an operating income of RMB 7.846 billion, of which RMB 2.409 billion will come from the ship leasing business. The company will continue to strengthen the synergy and linkage of the industrial chain of “combining leasing and manufacturing, leasing and transportation” to tap market potential. Strengthen the research and judgment of market segments, promote the innovation of leasing models, and realize the business expansion in the segmented field of ship leasing. The revenue from the container leasing business was RMB 5.437 billion. The company has always adhered to the “big customer strategy”, promoted diversified leasing services, actively expanded the reefer container and special container business, and achieved new breakthroughs in the business field. At the same time, by building a customer-centric digital The operating system strengthens global container trade capabilities and drives the improvement of overall operational efficiency.

The container manufacturing business achieved an operating income of RMB 20.711 billion. The company is guided by customer needs, continuously optimizes product layout, promotes product research and development, deploys green and environmental protection fields, and promotes the development of container application scenarios. In 2022, the company will join hands with COSCO SHIPPING Special Transport to jointly develop and produce a special frame project for foldable commercial vehicles, which will effectively demonstrate the professional advantages of “customized production + directional service”; the marine box-type power supply developed by the company has obtained the overall design of China Classification Society Approved and passed the entry inspection.

The investment management business realized investment income of RMB 1.784 billion. The company focused on the main business of shipping and logistics, integrated industrial chain resources, and empowered the development of the main business through the “integrated business of industry, finance and investment”.

The layout of the technological innovation track and the transformation of digital intelligence have shown results

The company is actively laying out the technological innovation track, improving the top-level design and special planning of technological innovation and digital transformation, clarifying key projects, and specifying the direction of development goals. In terms of container leasing business, actively promote the in-depth integration of digital technology with production and operation, user service and industrial collaboration. The company independently designed and developed iFlorens and container trade platform to realize a new business scenario of digital empowerment business and e-commerce to enhance customer experience. The platform line New breakthroughs were made in the volume of online orders and e-commerce sales. The company used this scenario to apply for the first “State-owned Enterprise Digital Scene Innovation Professional Competition” sponsored by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, and has successfully advanced to the final.

In terms of container manufacturing business, the company has vigorously promoted the construction of “digital factories” to promote green and intelligent development, and the results of updating and upgrading green and intelligent products and process equipment have emerged. In 2022, the company will apply for 184 new patents, and by the end of 2022, the company has 457 patents.

Embrace new changes Create a new future together

In 2023, the global economic situation will remain complex and severe, the shipping market will show cyclical fluctuations, and the company’s main business segments will also usher in a new development trend. Challenges and opportunities coexist, and the supporting foundation and resilience are strong. The company will be committed to re-upgrading its industry and financial service capabilities. In terms of ship leasing business, it will further explore the market demand for green and low-carbon transformation of ships and shipping equipment, and drive business model innovation.

In terms of container leasing business, continue to improve the global network, strengthen the market influence of the two major businesses of container leasing and sales, and continue to enhance the value creation ability; further promote digital empowerment, and create a customer-centric digital supply chain service ecosystem. In terms of container manufacturing business, further strengthen the coordination of the container leasing and manufacturing industry chain, and build a leasing and marketing “consortium”; actively promote the development of the special container market, and create special container products with company characteristics; at the same time, actively promote the ecological construction of digital intelligent containers, Accumulate and develop hard power. In terms of investment management business, continue to optimize the investment portfolio, strengthen the integration of industry and finance, provide intellectual and capital guidance services for the “digital, networked, and intelligent” development of the shipping logistics industry, and promote industrial upgrading. (CIS)