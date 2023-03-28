Original title: Roll call? Embiid: Why should I have pressure if someone has two MVPs and has no achievements?

On March 28, Beijing time, recently, 76ers player Joel Embiid accepted an exclusive interview with The Athletic reporter Shams. The following is an excerpt from the interview:

Shams: “Antetokounmpo once said that the standard of MVP changes every year. Do you agree?”

Embiid: “The standard does change. If you talk about the three years I entered the MVP discussion, I didn’t play enough in the first year. Last year, I came back, I played enough games and became the scoring leader. But very obvious,Jokic deserves the MVP and he got it, but his team is in sixth place in the West.”

“This year, I’m still leading the scoring charts, I’m doing a lot on the defensive end…I should be on the All-Defensive Team, I don’t care but there are reasons every year. When you look at the numbers, it’s also Pointless.There are some players in the league that you don’t look good at defending, but the statistics tell you that they are good defenders, which is why analysis is useless at all.”

Shams: “Are you going into the playoffs with a win-or-lose mentality?”

Embiid: “It’s not necessarily, I don’t care about the pressure from the outside world, what I care about is the pressure I put on myself in order to win. People are always discussing who bears the most pressure to win the championship, they will think of me but I am not on the list first place.”

"I'm not a two-time MVP, I'm not on the All-NBA team, I'm not winning anything. So, why should I be stressed when somebody wins two MVPs, several MVPs, and gets nothing and achieves nothing like me?"

"I think it's very difficult to win a championship in this league. I have two good teams in my division, the Bucks and the Celtics, and it's going to be a tough fight to beat them. Everyone has to step up to beat them. I Gotta do my job, Harris, Maxey, the bench guys have to be involved. To win games, we have to be perfect and it takes everyone."

Embiid and Jokic are popular candidates for MVP this season. The 76ers will challenge the Nuggets away at 9:30 today. Before the game, the 76ers officially announced that Embiid will miss today's game against the Nuggets due to a calf injury.

