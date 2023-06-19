Both Lener and Ručinský would like to see Rulík in the national team. The World Cup game disappointed them. We’re burnt out, adds Reichel

It was the charm of the unwanted. While the hockey government, in the form of an executive committee, discussed the future of coach Kari Jalonen in the association’s offices in Prague’s Harfa on Monday, the three Nagan champions just a short distance away talked about the exhibition match of the stars, which is going to be held in Litvínov in August. And so former national team coach Slavomír Lener, captain of the golden generation and later national team coach Robert Reichel and Martin Ručinský could not avoid questions about current events in the national team. “The game at the World Cup disappointed me, and I would definitely add Radim Rulík to the implementation team,” said Lener.

