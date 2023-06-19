Home » Both Lener and Ručinský would like to see Rulík in the national team. The World Cup game disappointed them. We’re burnt out, adds Reichel
Sports

Both Lener and Ručinský would like to see Rulík in the national team. The World Cup game disappointed them. We’re burnt out, adds Reichel

by admin

It was the charm of the unwanted. While the hockey government, in the form of an executive committee, discussed the future of coach Kari Jalonen in the association’s offices in Prague’s Harfa on Monday, the three Nagan champions just a short distance away talked about the exhibition match of the stars, which is going to be held in Litvínov in August. And so former national team coach Slavomír Lener, captain of the golden generation and later national team coach Robert Reichel and Martin Ručinský could not avoid questions about current events in the national team. “The game at the World Cup disappointed me, and I would definitely add Radim Rulík to the implementation team,” said Lener.

See also  Niantic Launches “Where I'm From” Contest Series With NBA Stars – Sport Marketing News

You may also like

The level of two-way opening up of my...

the Chartreuse Terminorum, a 300 km race that...

Popovici and Iffland triumph again at the Paris...

The long-time support of Slavia is heading to...

Austria pulls ex-Lustenau Guenouche ashore

Can’t improve your running despite training? Here’s why

The difficult journey of an NBA star. J?...

Monaco attempt Nikola Milutinov coup by offering €2.5...

Football: Croatia’s star Modric’s future uncertain

From football fields to IPOs: why do football...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy