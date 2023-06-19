Home » Heil: Skilled Workers Act also helps “to sort out migration sensibly”
Heil: Skilled Workers Act also helps “to sort out migration sensibly”

by admin
Berlin (epd). Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) welcomed the agreement in the traffic light coalition on the final details of the Skilled Immigration Act. The law will help ensure that Germany is legally well positioned in the competition for bright minds, Heil said on Monday in Berlin. It will also help sort out migration “reasonably,” he said. SPD, Greens and FDP presented the latest changes to the law on Monday. It is now to be passed in the Bundestag this week.

The same applies to the Education and Training Act. While the Skilled Immigration Act is intended to lower the hurdles for labor migration to Germany, the other law is intended to improve the domestic potential of skilled workers. The aim is to fill the impending gap in the job market. Heil said there were “two historic decisions” to be made. Securing skilled workers is securing prosperity, he said. All registers would have to be drawn to secure skilled workers.

At the same time, Heil emphasized that there would be no immigration into social systems or wage suppression. In addition, the immigration of skilled workers differs further from Germany’s humanitarian obligations when accepting asylum seekers.

