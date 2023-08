The members of the bronze-medal mixed quarter relay team, Tereza Petržilková and Lada Vondrová, advanced to Monday’s semifinals of the 400-meter run at the World Championships in Budapest. As expected, Marileida Paulinová from the Dominican Republic ran the fastest time of 49.90 seconds, who is the biggest favorite in the absence of the injured American Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

