stopped and reported by the local police

LOCAL POLICE – Checks continue in the areas adjacent to the railway station: the contribution of the agents also made it possible to arrest the alleged perpetrator of the two muggings in via Goretti and in via San Romano

The controls of the Canine and Anti-degradation Unit of the Terre Estense Local Police do not stop. On Thursday 17 August 2023, a 60-year-old Ferrarese, already with precedents for crimes against property and the person, was identified and reported on the loose, who was found near the station – in Piazzale Castellina – in possession of over 45 grams of hashish and a pistol without the red cap required by law.

Thanks to the nose of the dog Foras – an indispensable helper of the Dog Unit – who aimed at the man’s suitcase, the agents managed to find the weapon (very similar to a 6.35 caliber) and the drugs among the clothes. The Ferrarese was then reported for detention for the purpose of drug dealing and for the illicit carrying of a weapon in violation of art. 4 and 5 of law 110/1975.

The activity hinges on a wider activity of controls that the municipal administration has
arranged with the use of the Dog and Anti-Degradation Nucleus of the Terre Estensi Local Police.
On the previous day, in fact, the agents of the same unit contributed, in synergy with the Carabinieri Radiomobile Nucleus, to the arrest of a Moroccan with precedents for crimes against property and the person for aggravated theft.

(Deputy Mayor Office of the Municipality of Ferrara)

