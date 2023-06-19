Bournemouth part ways with manager O’Neil

AFC Bournemouth have parted ways with manager Gary O’Neil after less than a year. This was announced by the English Premier League club on Monday and announced shortly afterwards that the Spaniard Andoni Iraola would be his successor. The 40-year-old comes from Spanish first division club Rayo Vallecano, where he was a coach for three years.

O’Neil only took over as manager at Bournemouth in August 2022, succeeding Scott Parker. Originally, the 40-year-old only took over the coaching position on an interim basis, but was then promoted to head coach in November.

O’Neil had led Bournemouth to stay up early, but ten wins in 34 Premier League games and 15th place at the end of the season were apparently not enough for the club’s management.

