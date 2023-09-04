Spencer Torkelson’s Solo Homer Lifts Detroit Tigers to 3-2 Victory over Chicago White Sox

Tigers extend winning streak with a 3-2 victory over White Sox

CHICAGO – The Detroit Tigers continued their impressive winning streak on Sunday with a 3-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Spencer Torkelson played a key role in the win, hitting a tiebreaking solo homer in the seventh inning to give the Tigers a 3-2 lead.

Torkelson’s home run came off Aaron Bummer, on a full count and with two outs. The blast soared into the left-field stands, marking Torkelson’s 25th home run of the season.

Carson Kelly also played a crucial role for the Tigers, driving in two runs with a double in the second inning to tie the game at 2. With this win, the Tigers completed a three-game series sweep of the White Sox.

In addition to the offensive contributions, Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal delivered a strong performance on the mound. Skubal pitched seven innings and allowed only two runs. He recorded seven strikeouts and two walks, showcasing his talent since returning from forearm surgery on July 4th.

The White Sox had their standout moments as well, with shortstop Tim Anderson reaching an impressive milestone. Anderson doubled leading off the first inning, securing his 1,000th career hit, all achieved while playing for the Chicago White Sox. Anderson also added a single, finishing the game with a 2-for-4 performance.

Eloy Jimenez and Elvis Andrus contributed to the White Sox’s offense, driving in runs during the game. Despite their efforts, the White Sox suffered their third consecutive loss and have now lost five out of their last six games.

The winning pitcher for the Tigers was Tarik Skubal, who improved his record to 4-3. Aaron Bummer, the fourth of six relievers used by the White Sox, took the loss in this close contest.

The offensive stats for both teams included notable performances by individual players. Cuban player Andy Ibáñez went 3-for-0 for the Tigers, while Dominican player Eloy Jiménez went 4-for-2 for the White Sox, scoring a run and driving in another. Cuban player Elvis Andrus had a 2-for-1 performance with a run produced for the White Sox. Yoan Moncada contributed with a 3-for-1 performance, and Oscar Colas finished the game 4-for-0.

With this win, the Detroit Tigers extended their winning streak to four games, while the Chicago White Sox continue to search for a much-needed victory to break their recent losing streak. Both teams will now prepare for their upcoming games, hoping to secure more wins in the remainder of the season.

