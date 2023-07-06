Pablo Lopez Dominates with First Career Complete Game as Twins Defeat Royals 4-0

Title: Pablo Lopez Propels Twins to Victory with Dominant Performance Against Royals

MINNEAPOLIS — On Wednesday night, Pablo Lopez showcased his pitching prowess by throwing a complete game shutout and striking out a career-high 12 batters, leading the Minnesota Twins to a 4-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Lopez, who recently joined the Twins from the Miami Marlins in exchange for hitting sensation Luis Arraez, was in control from the start. He retired an impressive 15 consecutive batters between the third and eighth innings, including a remarkable sequence where he struck out six Royals hitters in a row. This dominant display of pitching helped the Twins complete a sweep in the three-game series against their division rivals.

This performance marked Lopez’s first career complete game and his second scoreless outing of the season, the first being on Opening Day when he defeated the Royals. The right-hander allowed only four hits, consisting of two doubles and two singles without issuing a walk. His masterful performance is a testament to his growth and potential as a pitcher.

The Twins’ victory was made even sweeter by the fact that it was the second shutout by a Twins starter in less than two weeks. Just recently, Joe Ryan achieved the team’s first shutout in five years. The strong showing by the starting rotation bodes well for the Twins as they continue their push for the postseason.

In recognition of his outstanding performance, after retiring the final three batters in the ninth inning, Lopez was doused in a cold shower by his teammates and sported the team’s iconic fisherman’s vest—the same worn by players celebrating home runs in the dugout—a fitting tribute to a remarkable performance on the mound.

On the offensive side, the Kansas City Royals struggled to find momentum against Lopez. Venezuelans Maikel García and Salvador Pérez went 4-1 and 3-0, respectively, on the night. For the Twins, Puerto Ricans Carlos Correa and Willi Castro each went 2-0, with Correa scoring a run. Colombian Donovan Solano contributed with a 1-4 performance, including a hit that drove in a run.

The Twins’ victory not only extends their winning streak but also solidifies their position in the playoff race. With Lopez showcasing his talents and the team’s offense finding success, the Twins have reason to feel optimistic moving forward.

As the regular season nears its conclusion, the Minnesota Twins continue to make significant strides, and their recent triumph against the Kansas City Royals serves as another testament to their determination and resilience.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

