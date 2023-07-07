Bouzková ended the career of the former world number two. Vondroušová is also celebrating, Lehečka swept the favorite

The seeded ten Barbora Krejčíková gave up the match of the 2nd round with the Russian Mirra Andrejevová at the score 3:6, 0:4 due to a leg injury. Kateřina Siniaková also finished in the same stage, losing to the Ukrainian Lesja Curenková 4:6, 1:6. Thirty-seven-year-old Barbora Strýcová lost to Poland’s Magda Linette 4:6, 7:6, 3:6 in her farewell to her career.

Karolína Muchová failed to reach the final of the 1st round, who also lost due to injury to the German Jule Niemeierová 4:6, 7:5, 1:6. Eighteen-year-old Linda Nosková was not enough in her Wimbledon debut against Hungarian Dalma Gálfiová and lost 7:6. 2:6 and 2:6.

Twenty-one-year-old Lehečka was eliminated in the first round during his debut at the All England Club last year, and will now play for his second Grand Slam round of 16. His opponent will be the sixteenth-seeded American Tommy Paul. He beat Cerúndol, who dominated the Eastbourne tournament before Wimbledon, in one hour and 27 minutes. He did not lose serve even once in the match.

Roland Garros finalist from 2019 Vondroušová did not lose a set again at Wimbledon and against world number 12 Kuděrmětová she succeeded thanks to four breaks. In the first set, she won three, in the second, one was enough for her with a flawless service. The 24-year-old native of Sokolov made 20 unforced errors, while the Russian had 39. Vondrousová will play for her first round of 16 at a Grand Slam since last year’s Roland Garros with tournament top 20 Croatian Donna Vekicová, who recently lost to Petra Kvitova in the final in Berlin.

“Even though the score looks good, it was a tough match. It was always one break. But it was one of the best matches I’ve ever played on grass,” said Vondroušová. “I knew she had a great serve, she was aggressive and had a good grass game. I didn’t want to exchange balls with her from behind and I wanted to spoil it for her so she didn’t know what was coming. I think I did well,” she added.

Bouzková reached the third round of Wimbledon for the second time, last year she was in the quarterfinals. She defeated former world number two Kontaveitova for the first time, losing the only match between them so far in 2020. For the twenty-seven-year-old Estonian, today’s duel was the last in her career, because she decided to quit tennis due to back problems. Bouzková’s next opponent will be the fifth-seeded Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia.

Twenty-seven-year-old Krejčíková played her second duel in 24 hours on the grass courts. Against sixteen-year-old Andrejeva, she failed to get a break in the first set and took a break to treat her leg before the start of the second set. After losing the next four games, she gave up the match. He will not build on last year’s progress to the 3rd round. The Russian tennis player is the second youngest qualifier to reach the 3rd round at Wimbledon in the open era after Belgian Kim Clijsters.

“I really don’t know what to say about that match,” said Krejčíková. She had problems with her ankle. “I wasn’t having a very good time. More or less from the beginning of the match, I had problems. They are caused by yesterday’s match. Unfortunately, it got to a stage where I couldn’t continue,” she pointed out.

In the 2nd round, the winner of the recent tournament in Bad Homburg, Siniaková, was also eliminated, losing after six matches. Against Curenkova, she paid for 31 unforced errors.

The beginning of the duel was characterized by breaks. The two players exchanged serves three times and Siniaková was able to come back from an unfavorable situation of 2:4. But in the important tenth game, she lost her serve for the fourth time and the Ukrainian was in the lead. In the second set, Curenková was already 100% on serve, won two breaks and used the second match point.

Strýcová, who returned to tennis this year after a maternity break and is going on a farewell tour, deflected Linette’s match point in the tie-break of the second set and forced a third set. In it, the 24th player in the world already had the upper hand over the Wimbledon semifinalist from 2019 and ended the match after three hours. Strycová still has doubles and a mixed match.

Twenty-six-year-old Muchová, who played the role of seeded sixteen, was eliminated in the 1st round of Wimbledon for the second time in a row. The Roland Garros finalist did not have a single break point in the first set in the postponed match against last year’s Wimbledon quarterfinalist Niemeier, but the German, on the contrary, created 13 opportunities. The Czech turned away 12 of them, but failed in the last one at 4:5.

Coach Emil Miške’s client started the second set better. At the beginning, she won a break and although she did not serve the set at 5:4, she managed to break her opponent’s serve once more. But the deciding set went better for Niemeier. Moreover, at 0:2 and 3:30 p.m., Muchová slipped, fell on her side and took a break for treatment. By the end of the match, she was no longer able to assert herself and the German took advantage of her second match point after two hours and 45 minutes.

“I don’t know the extent of the injury yet, but something is wrong with my hip. I hope it’s nothing serious. Although it affected the match, it would have been difficult to win without it. But after the fall, I was no longer 100%. Just a disappointment,” Muchová said.

Eighteen-year-old Nosková was also scheduled to play against Gálfiová two days ago. The previous year’s winner of the junior Roland Garros had a well-played match with the 126th player in the world. She held serve in the first set and although she missed three set points at 6:5, she won three balls in a row from 5:6 in a dramatic shortened game.

The 24-year-old Hungarian improved after that. Nosková did not allow a single break point and turned the match around thanks to four breaks. She played 24 winning balls and took advantage of the second match point after less than two hours.

“It was definitely not a performance that corresponded to my ranking, or how I should have played. Quite disappointing. But I’m glad that I somehow got to that first match,” said Nosková.

