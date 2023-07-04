Home » Bouzková under fire of hatred. The Czech star suffered after Paris
Sports

Bouzková under fire of hatred. The Czech star suffered after Paris

by admin

Tennis player Marie Bouzková described the whirlwind of criticism that descended on her and Sara Sorribes after Roland Garros as an ugly experience that she never wants to experience again. The Czech-Spanish pair reached the quarterfinals in the doubles after the disqualification of the Japanese-Indonesian pair Miju Katóová, Aldila Sutjiadiová after Katóová hit the collector with the ball during interrupted play. The outpouring of negative emotions for the fact that Bouzková and Sorribes complained about the incident to the umpire forced the Czech player to temporarily leave social networks. She told reporters in London that she felt bad playing the villain.

See also  Mockery for Cus Pavia at the university championships, the gold escapes by a whisker

You may also like

Asd Ragusa Calcio 1949, Puma continues to be...

Federer honored at Wimbledon for his career

DOUBLEW ULTRA 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

Dr. Li’s Cross-Border Marketing Success: How Dortmund Partnership...

ONLINE: Attempt to attack the wind. The peloton...

Boomerang hits the track with Batwheels – Sport...

Blake Snell Shines as San Diego Padres Defeat...

Brozovic, his career in five images — Sportellate.it

The 14-Man Roster of the Chinese Women’s Volleyball...

German Rapp Glocknerkönig at Tour of Austria

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy