Bouzková under fire of hatred. The Czech star suffered after Paris

Tennis player Marie Bouzková described the whirlwind of criticism that descended on her and Sara Sorribes after Roland Garros as an ugly experience that she never wants to experience again. The Czech-Spanish pair reached the quarterfinals in the doubles after the disqualification of the Japanese-Indonesian pair Miju Katóová, Aldila Sutjiadiová after Katóová hit the collector with the ball during interrupted play. The outpouring of negative emotions for the fact that Bouzková and Sorribes complained about the incident to the umpire forced the Czech player to temporarily leave social networks. She told reporters in London that she felt bad playing the villain.

