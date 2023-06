A large part of the tennis world stood behind her, but the management of the French Open was not swayed. Japan’s Miju Kató filed a protest against the decision of Roland Garros to take away her points and prize money in the doubles tournament after she was disqualified in the controversial round of 16, in which the Japanese played alongside Aldila Sutjiadi against the Czech-Spanish pair Marie Bouzkova, Sara Sorribes. But the protest was rejected.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook