Brazil, Avenida Rei Pelé inaugurated in Rio in honor of the champion

Brazil, Avenida Rei Pelé inaugurated in Rio in honor of the champion

Avenida Rei Pelé, the road that ‘surrounds’ the Maracanà stadium, has been inaugurated in Rio

Avenida Radial Oeste, or rather the road that, in Rio de Janeiro, ‘surrounds’ the Mario Filho stadium, the Maracana, changes its name and becomes ‘Avenida Rei Pele’. The announcement was made by the mayor of the ‘Wonderful City’, Eduardo Paes, on the official social networks of the municipality.

“It is here that Pelé scored his thousandth goal, it is here that he said goodbye to the Brazilian national team in 1971 against Yugoslavia”, reads the note issued by the Mayor.

The note also recalls that in the Maracanà Pelé scored the thousandth goal of his career, on 19 November 1969 from a penalty against Vasco da Gama, and that eight years earlier, in a 1-3 Fluminense-Santos match, the Brazilian legend scored a goal after having dribbled past six opponents. Pelé then played his last national team match at the Maracana, Brazil-Yugoslavia 2-2 on 18 July 1971.

January 5, 2023 (change January 5, 2023 | 1:51 pm)

