A woman of about 60 years of age was rescued this afternoon, in Claut, after having accidentally fallen from a bridge along the former provincial road 51, from a height of about 2.5 meters, and sustaining several injuries.

The call to the single emergency number, the Nue112 of Friuli Venezia Giulia, was immediate, and the call to the headquarters of the Regional Operational Structure of the health emergency passed on time.

The Sores nurses quickly sent a medical vehicle and the ambulance from Cimolais to the scene. The air ambulance was activated just as quickly but was unable to take off due to adverse weather conditions.

The woman was rescued by the health teams and was transported in yellow code to the Pordenone hospital by ambulance with a self-medication doctor on board.