Brazil: Dimitri Payet on his way to Vasco de Gama?

After the boiling supporters of OM, Dimitri Payet could soon meet the torcida of Vasco da Gama. The French international (38 caps, 8 goals) and the Rio club, currently 19th and penultimate in the Brasileirão, have agreed, according to several local media, and optimism reigns in the Brazilian ranks.

A few days ago, Paulo Bracks, the sports director of a club in great difficulty, announced that he was negotiating with “a huge player”. It is therefore the game leader from Reunion who would be ready to take up the challenge of maintaining. With only 3 wins and 3 draws in 17 matches, Vasco is 6 points behind Bahia, the first non-relegation player.

In addition to the Chilean Gary Medel, Dimitri Payet could find some players crossed in Ligue 1 like the goalkeeper Léo Jardim (ex-Lille) or Robson Bambu (ex-Nice). He can also seek advice from Juninho, the absolute idol of the Rio club where the former Lyonnais ended his career there (1995-2001 and 2011-2013).

