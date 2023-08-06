Brazil star Marta inspires even boys

In the summer of 1994, a little Brazilian girl from a small Brazilian town did what she shouldn’t have done. She left the place she liked for the sport she loved. And that in the country where women were banned from playing football until 1982.

“I’ve been through hell,” she said, who was mocked again and again during the weeks of the 2007 World Cup when she played so spectacularly that no one could mock her anymore. This is how Marta Vieira da Silva became what she is today: probably the greatest player in the history of this sport. And she became what is much more important to her: a role model.

This summer, at the age of 37, Marta finally wanted to become world champion. Even if it didn’t happen again and won’t happen again because she doesn’t want to play in the national team anymore, she said: “We want this generation to continue and inspire even more girls and boys.”

Marc Heinrich, Wyong Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 32 Marc Heinrich, Wyong Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 10 A comment by Peter Penders Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 89 Published/Updated: Recommendations: 3

From this sentence you can see that she has won more than you can win at a World Cup: Because she not only reaches girls but also boys.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

