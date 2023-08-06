BlindWarriorSven: The Inspiring Journey of a Blind Competitor in Street Fighter VI Qualifiers

Blind Player Impresses in Street Fighter VI Qualifiers

Speaking of any competitive game, in addition to controlling the operating strength, another key element also depends on the dynamic visual response of the player. In the qualifiers of Street Fighter VI, a completely blind player won warm cheers from the audience. He is “BlindWarriorSven”.

In this “Quick Fighting Whirlwind 6” qualifier, BlindWarriorSven from the Netherlands participated in the competition with a headband goggle, but in fact he was completely blind due to the impact of cancer at the age of 6, so the goggle is just a symbol, just like he usually does live.

In yesterday’s game, BlindWarriorSven used Honda to face off against EternalPanCake player Luke. Before the game, the conference staff set up a “sound assist function” for him. This function includes a variety of sound effects to inform the player of the distance from the opponent. The hits of middle and lower attacks, and the ability to judge the success of skills, etc., enable visually impaired players to use their hearing to assist them in grasping the combat situation.

At the beginning of the game, BlindWarriorSven’s Honda did show an excellent operation that is not inferior to ordinary players.

From the point of view of play style, BlindWarriorSven uses the head-hammer surprise attack to narrow the distance as the main strategy, and is quite active in the attack. The main reason is that he can judge the position through the sound effect of the attack reaction, and also use the dynamic lunge to cancel to create opportunities. Won the first game of the round.

Although EternalPanCake took control of the counterattack in the second round, BlindWarriorSven still won one of the rounds. In the third round, BlindWarriorSven attacked more aggressively. In the last round, he played a punishing counterattack and an SA kill combo, and finally won with a super head hammer, which also aroused enthusiastic responses from the audience.

BlindWarriorSven takes it and the crowd explodes! [Video]

Crowd POV of BlindWarriorSven’s game-winning moment [Video]

Although this game is still far from the level of the current top players in “Fighting Whirlwind 6”, BlindWarriorSven’s challenging spirit of blindness has won the audience’s appreciation, and at the same time, it also showed that “Fighting Whirlwind 6” Functionality and Potential of Accessibility Mode.

There is still a period of time for the EVO 2023 qualifiers, and I believe there will be more outstanding game performances to be seen by more players.

