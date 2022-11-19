They tried to stop him, according to his statements, but…

Group G of the World Cup in Qatar looks terribly like that of four years ago. Due to the unfathomable conjuncture of the draws, in fact, Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland still find themselves in the same group. Only the fourth tour partner changes: in Russia, in 2018, there was Costa Rica, while this year it’s Cameroon’s turn.

Brazil starts from Turin

Towards these commitments, Brazil sets in motion tomorrow. Departure from Caselle airport (at 2.30 pm), after the half day off granted today to the Seleçao by Coach Tite.

Just before taking off for Qatar, here are the words of Vinicius Junior: “The World Cup is finally here, after some really dirty interventions were committed on me. In the last few games, Rodrygo and I have suffered a lot and feared the worst, which was to get injured and losing Qatar. The truth is that when you start to be considered an important player, the opponents hit hard and one should learn to live with this fact. I learned to do this by being inspired by Neymar, who was hit as much when he played for Barcelona as me, and the same was true for Cristiano Ronaldo at Real. Benzema also helped me, telling me to stay calm and put my soul at peace, because if your opponents make you so many fouls it means they fear you. So here’s because when I have the ball I try to challenge them and get away from them, it’s a sort of football revenge”. See also City flies to the Champions League final: Mahrez's brace decides, Psg ko

European champion with Real Madrid, author of 10 goals in the 18 official matches in which he was deployed by Carlo Ancelotti with the merengue shirt in the first part of the club season, Vinicius Jr now thinks only of Brazil, for which he could be starting lineup against Serbia on Thursday 24 November at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. He is keen to train well and be well prepared, keeping away from clichés about the presumed lack of professionalism of Brazilian footballers: “Footballers of my generation have learned a lot from those of the past, and from their mistakes, it’s sad to see how they are some great champions of the past have been criticized, and also unfair given that they have done a lot for our sport.So for me they should be celebrated for what they have done but we must also ask ourselves what they did wrong and try not to repeat the same mistakes, giving a positive image of all of us”.

