

Precipitation in the Northeast increased today, and the rainfall in the South is gradually coming to an end



China Weather Network News Today (November 19), the highlight of the northern precipitation has shifted to the Northeast region. It is expected to be mainly light rain and snow, and there will be blizzards in Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang and other places. The rainfall process in the southern region has entered the final stage. Today, the rain in various places will be significantly reduced and weakened. However, from the 21st to the 22nd, a new rainfall process will appear again. The public needs to pay attention to the nowcast and pay attention to prevent the adverse effects of precipitation weather.

Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang and other local areas or the current blizzard in Jiangnan and South China began to rain again on the 21st

Beginning this week, the dry and drier pattern in southern my country changed, and the rainfall gradually spread. Hunan, Jiangxi, Fujian and other places with severe drought in the early stage finally ushered in “thirst-quenching rain”, and the soil moisture in some areas gradually improved. Yesterday, the rain in the south continued, but it began to decrease and weaken. The rain was mainly concentrated in northern and western Guangxi, eastern Hunan, central and northern Jiangxi, southwestern Zhejiang, central Anhui, and northern Jiangsu. Moderate or heavy rain occurred in some areas. Local torrential rain. The rainfall in the south is about to enter a short interval, but the precipitation in the north is increasing. For example, there are light to moderate snow or sleet in places such as Xinjiang along the Tianshan Mountains, northeastern Inner Mongolia, and southern central regions, and local heavy snowfall.

It is expected that today, the center of gravity of precipitation in the north will shift to the northeast region, and there may be heavy snowfall in places such as northeast Inner Mongolia and northwest Heilongjiang; From the 23rd to the 25th, there will be two consecutive rainfall processes coming online, which are basically seamless.

Specifically, the Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that today, there will be light to moderate snowfall in parts of western and northern mountainous areas of Xinjiang, northeastern Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, and eastern Jilin, among which there will be heavy snowfall in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia and northwestern Heilongjiang , local blizzard (10-15 mm); some areas in central Jilin, central and eastern Liaoning, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Zhejiang, eastern and southern Jiangxi, southern Hunan, southern Guizhou, southern Yunnan, Guangxi, Hainan Island and other places have small to Moderate rain, including local heavy rain (25-30 mm) in eastern Hainan Island and other places.

Tomorrow, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of northern Xinjiang, central Inner Mongolia, southeastern Jilin, northern Liaoning, northern and eastern Tibet, western and southern Qinghai, and northern Sichuan Plateau. Among them, western and northern Xinjiang Parts of the northern mountainous areas have heavy snowfall and local blizzards (10-18 mm); Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, southern Shanxi, southern Gansu, central and southern Shaanxi, northern Henan, western Shandong, Sichuan, Chongqing, western Hubei, northern Hunan, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, north-central Guizhou, southern Yunnan, Hainan Island,TaiwanThere are light to moderate rains in parts of the island and other places, among whichTaiwanLocal heavy rain (25-45 mm) in the northeastern part of the island.

The day after tomorrow, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of northern Xinjiang, northern Shanxi, eastern Qinghai, and northern Sichuan Plateau. Among them, there will be heavy snow in the western and northern mountainous areas of northern Xinjiang, and local blizzards (10-14 mm) ; There were moderate to heavy rains in parts of southern Shaanxi, eastern Chongqing, Henan, Jiangsu, Anhui, Hubei, northern Hunan, northern Jiangxi, northern Zhejiang, central and eastern Guizhou, central and southern Guangdong, and Hainan Island. Heavy rain (50-60 mm).

Overall, in the coming week, there will still be frequent rains in southern my country, the drought in Hunan, Jiangxi, Fujian and other places will be further eased, and the water levels of rivers and lakes will also rise.

It is worth noting that this rain and snow process in the north will lead to snow cover in the central and eastern parts of Inner Mongolia. The depth of newly added snow in the north of Hulun Buir City can reach 15-20 cm, which may form winter snow. As a result, the road is icy and slippery, and the visibility is reduced. The local public should pay attention to travel safety.

Cold air and strong winds hit most parts of the north, and the temperature will drop by 4~8℃

In terms of temperature, the impact of rain and snow brought by the cold air to Xinjiang yesterday has basically ended, but the local temperature has dropped significantly. It is expected that the highest temperature in Urumqi today will drop to around 0°C, which may hit a new low this winter.

Today, the cold air continues to affect other parts of northern my country. It is expected that in the next three days, the temperature in most parts of northern my country will drop by 4-8 degrees Celsius, and the local drop can reach more than 10 degrees Celsius. After the cooling, the temperature in most parts of the north has only returned to the normal level in the same period of the year, and it will not change the current overall warm pattern.

However, it should be noted that the combination of the cold air and the ground cyclone will bring more obvious strong winds, especially in places such as central and eastern Inner Mongolia and northern Hebei, where gusts can reach magnitude 7-9. The public in the above-mentioned areas should pay attention to guard against strong winds Adverse effects of weather on agriculture, transportation and life.

Special statement: The reprinting of this article is only for the purpose of disseminating information, and does not mean representing the views of this website or confirming the authenticity of its content; if other media, websites or individuals reprint and use from this website, they must retain the information indicated on this website “Source”, and take legal responsibilities such as copyright; if the author does not want to be reprinted or contact us for reprinting fees, please contact us.