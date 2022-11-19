Original title: The 2022 ATP year-end finals are in full swing, and Rolex spokesperson Fritz enters the semi-finals

From November 13th to 20th, the 2022 ATP year-end finals will be held in Turin, a famous city in northern Italy. Eight top men’s singles stars and eight pairs of the most powerful doubles teams will gather at Pala Alpitour in Turin Stadium, they are all eager to end the season with a victory. Rolex, a well-known Swiss watchmaker, continued to serve as the timepiece of the event, witnessing the exciting end-of-season events with fans from all over the world to a successful conclusion.

Rolex spokesperson Fritz made his debut in the finals and broke into the semi-finals

At present, the fierce competition is in full swing. The spokesperson of Rolex and the famous American Fritz stood out from the strong green group and entered the semi-finals as the second place in the group. It was a great surprise. Thanks to another Rolex spokesperson, Alcaraz, who retired due to injury, Fritz was lucky enough to catch the last train of the finals. As the No. 8 seed of the event, he won 2 wins and 1 loss in the group stage. Norwegian player Ruud broke into the semi-finals.

In his career debut in the year-end finals, Fritz made a good start, defeating the 22-time Grand Slam singles champion and Spanish tennis king Nadal with a score of 7-6, 6-1. The match record was equalized to 2-2, and even a victory took the initiative to qualify. In the whole game, Fritz’s serve was impregnable. He hit 8 ACE balls, scoring 80% of his first serve and 78% of his second serve. He didn’t get a single break point from his opponent, but he managed to break serve twice. It can be said to have achieved a complete victory.

In the post-match interview, Fritz said: “It feels great. The victory in the first game is very important for qualifying. I don’t want to put myself in a difficult situation at the beginning. The speed of the field is very fast. It’s good for my serve and my backhand. I can get the ball deep into Rafa’s forehand with the backhand, which makes it difficult for him to attack.”

In the second round of the group stage, Fritz played against this year’s double runner-up of the French Open and the US Open Ruud. The two sides played inextricably. After 2 hours and 11 minutes of competition, Fritz finally scored 6- in the tiebreaker of the final set. 8 lost, with a score of 3-6, 6-4, 6-7. Although he missed two consecutive victories in the group stage, Fritz’s competitive state was still good. He not only blasted 15 ACE balls, but also staged a wonderful diving volley in the second set, which won the applause of the audience.

After two rounds in the green group, Ruud secured the first place in the group with 2 wins and 0 losses, and Nadal was eliminated in both games. The value of this game is self-evident. In the ATP Cup at the beginning of the year, Fritz defeated Aliassim 2-1 in a reversal and had a certain psychological advantage. However, Aliassim ushered in a 16-game winning streak at the indoor court at the end of the season, which can be described as hot. .

Rolex spokesperson Fritz in the game In the end, the more experienced and seasoned Fritz withstood the pressure, and with a more powerful and effective offense, as well as an explosion at the critical moment of the final set, he defeated the Canadian teenager Alli with a score of 7-6, 6-7, 6-2 Yasim, in this life-and-death battle to qualify for the group, became the winner with the last laugh. The whole game took 2 hours and 44 minutes. Fritz scored 32 winning points, scoring 88% of the first serve, saved all 3 break points, and won the game on the first match point. "I knew I had to keep serving at a high level," Fritz said. "I told myself to be patient, not to show frustration, and when the opportunity came, I just took it." Rolex spokesperson Fritz attended the event before the game After securing a place in the semi-finals, Fritz will challenge Djokovic, who ranks first in the red group, in the semi-finals. There is no doubt that this will be another difficult game. The two have played against each other 5 times before, and Fritz has not won. However, these games all happened before this year. Fritz has ushered in a transformation this season. At the age of 25, he is in the golden stage of his career. Wells Station won the Masters Championship for the first time, and also won the ATP250 Eastbourne Grass Race and the ATP500 Tokyo Station. Fritz said: "It's a big achievement to reach the semi-finals of the year-end finals, especially from the beginning that I was not sure whether I would be able to participate, and now I can reach the semi-finals. Always confident, I always give my best against top players." Rolex spokesperson AlcarazReceive the year-end first trophy for singles In addition to the exciting competition, ATP officials also awarded the year-end first trophy for singles and doubles in Turin. Although he had no choice but to withdraw from the year-end finals due to an abdominal muscle injury, the spokesperson of Rolex and the Spanish genius Alcaraz still flew to Turin to receive the significant year-end singles first trophy in person. The 19-year-old Alcaraz reached the top of the world for the first time after winning the US Open this year. He is not only the youngest world number one in ATP history, but also the youngest year-end number one title. Looking back at his performance throughout the year, Alcaraz achieved a proud record of 57 wins and 13 losses, and won a total of 5 championships. In addition to the US Open, it also includes 2 ATP1000 Masters championships in Miami and Madrid, and 2 ATP500 tournaments in Barcelona and Rio de Janeiro. champion. ATP year-end finals scene In the following weekend, the 2022 ATP year-end finals will continue to stage peak duels. In the competition for the red group, Djokovic secured the top spot in the group ahead of time, Medvedev was determined to miss out, and the second place in the group will be between Sisipas and Rublev. The singles and doubles semi-finals will start on Saturday, and Sunday will be the much-anticipated championship match, exciting and exciting! (Text: Felix, Photo: Visual China)

