Brazil wearing black anti-racism shirt in Barcelona friendly – Football

(ANSA) – BARCELONA, JUNE 17 – At the initiative of its winger Vinicius, who has repeatedly been a victim of racism in the Spanish championship, Brazil has changed the traditional yellow jersey for a black one to protest against racial discrimination on the occasion of a friendly won 4-1 against Guinea played in Barcelona in the Espanyol stadium.



Seleçao wore a black shirt for the first time, which only goalkeepers had worn in its history. The Brazilian Football Federation accompanied this action with the message “Com racismo nao tem jogo” (Let’s not play with racism).



Earlier this week, the Spanish and Brazilian federations announced that the two national teams would play an anti-racism friendly in March 2024 at the Santiago-Bernabeu stadium, home of Real Madrid, where Vinicius plays, the latter target of monkey insults and cries during a match in Valencia last May.



It wasn’t the first time Vinicius had suffered racist attacks since he arrived in the Spanish capital in 2018. (ANSA).

