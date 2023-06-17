Home » Brazil wearing black anti-racism shirt in Barcelona friendly – Football
Sports

Brazil wearing black anti-racism shirt in Barcelona friendly – Football

by admin
Brazil wearing black anti-racism shirt in Barcelona friendly – Football
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BARCELONA, JUNE 17 – At the initiative of its winger Vinicius, who has repeatedly been a victim of racism in the Spanish championship, Brazil has changed the traditional yellow jersey for a black one to protest against racial discrimination on the occasion of a friendly won 4-1 against Guinea played in Barcelona in the Espanyol stadium.

Seleçao wore a black shirt for the first time, which only goalkeepers had worn in its history. The Brazilian Football Federation accompanied this action with the message “Com racismo nao tem jogo” (Let’s not play with racism).

Earlier this week, the Spanish and Brazilian federations announced that the two national teams would play an anti-racism friendly in March 2024 at the Santiago-Bernabeu stadium, home of Real Madrid, where Vinicius plays, the latter target of monkey insults and cries during a match in Valencia last May.

It wasn’t the first time Vinicius had suffered racist attacks since he arrived in the Spanish capital in 2018. (ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy