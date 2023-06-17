Home » MERCEDES-BENZ TRUCKS Unimog U 4023 and U 5023 precious for interventions in the most difficult situations – Companies
World

MERCEDES-BENZ TRUCKS Unimog U 4023 and U 5023 precious for interventions in the most difficult situations – Companies

by admin
MERCEDES-BENZ TRUCKS Unimog U 4023 and U 5023 precious for interventions in the most difficult situations – Companies

The extreme off-road vehicles from Mercedes-Benz Trucks, the Unimog U 4023 and U 5023, have established themselves as indispensable aids for firefighters and disaster relief.

They are also increasingly used in many urban and municipal fleets, as climate change is dramatically increasing the dangers of heavy or continuous rain, floods and landslides, even in built-up areas.

Extreme weather conditions can now affect almost all countries and municipalities. Before long, they are submerging entire cities and regions, such as in the Ahr Valley in 2021 or in Emilia-Romagna, Italy, this year.

And when it comes to quickly saving lives in cities and communities affected by extreme weather conditions and efficiently eliminating the consequences of storm disasters, Unimog vehicles with fording and extreme off-road capabilities play their part.

The flexibility of use of the extreme off-road Unimogs proves to be a major advantage here. They can be equipped with municipal plumbing, a front mounting plate and a mounting space behind the cab for municipal applications with various fixtures.

For example, they can also be used for winter service, loading or transportation. This increases their use and contributes to the profitability of municipal fleets.

At this year’s demopark, Europe’s largest open-air exhibition for “green industry”, which will take place in Eisenach from 18 to 20 June 2023, in addition to numerous Unimog vehicles, Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks will also show an example of the Unimog U 5023, an extreme off-road vehicle, which in the version presented will also be used for municipal applications. On display the vehicle with a permissible gross weight of 14.5 tonnes in the roll-off dumper version with Palfinger hook lifting system.

See also  Dominican Republic, Environment Minister killed in his office

You may also like

RENAULT The Kangoo is the best-come electric vehicle...

Magistrates against the reform. Nordio: “Interference from the...

37 known dead in Ugandan high school attack...

Death of former cycling champion Rebellin, truck driver...

portugal bih statement of Faruk Hadžibegić | Sport

Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg dies

what will open in its place

Wimbledon put Djokovic on the poster | Sport

Wimbledon corrected the mistake and put Novak Djokovic...

Almaviva still in the storm, on 22 June...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy