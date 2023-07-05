Home » Brazilian footballers will be coached by Diniz for a year, then Ancelotti is to come
Brazilian footballers will be coached by Diniz for a year, then Ancelotti is to come

Fernando Diniz was appointed as the interim coach of Brazilian footballers. Next year, the association wants to bring Carlo Ancelotti, who has been trying for a long time. The famous Italian coach still has a contract at Real Madrid for one more season. Globo TV reported that Brazilian football boss Ednaldo Rodrigues wants Ancelotti to lead the five-time world champions at next summer’s Copa América.

