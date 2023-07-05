Brazilian footballers will be coached by Diniz for a year, then Ancelotti is to come

11
Fernando Diniz was appointed as the interim coach of Brazilian footballers. Next year, the association wants to bring Carlo Ancelotti, who has been trying for a long time. The famous Italian coach still has a contract at Real Madrid for one more season. Globo TV reported that Brazilian football boss Ednaldo Rodrigues wants Ancelotti to lead the five-time world champions at next summer’s Copa América.
See also Famous note: Juventus and Fiorentina reach an agreement of 75 million to sign the new Barty – yqqlm