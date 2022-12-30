Brazil’s “ball king” Pele died of multiple organ failure caused by colon cancer. What will happen to terminal cancer patients who have been transferred to the hospice ward before? How to better complete the “last journey” of life?

On December 29, local time, the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil issued an announcement saying,The well-known Brazilian athlete and “ball king” Pele died at 15:27 on the same day at the age of 82 due to multiple organ failure caused by colon cancer.

On September 6, 2021, Bailey announced on his social platform account that when he was undergoing a routine physical examination in the hospital, the doctor found suspicious lesions in his body.The tumor in the colon was then removed for it.For more than a year since then, although his illness has relapsed, his family has always announced that his physical condition is relatively stable.

On December 3 this year, according to the British “Daily Mail”, Bailey was admitted to the hospital for treatment due to a “respiratory tract infection” and has been transferred to the hospital’s “hospice” ward.Bailey’s attending doctor has stopped giving Bailey chemotherapy because ofHis body was no longer responding to bowel cancer treatment.

According to Brazilian media reports, the 82-year-old Bailey will stay in the hospital’s “hospital palliative care” ward,Get some pain-relieving treatments.

Cancer has never been an easy topic. When “cancer” is associated with “advanced stage”, it is even more serious, which often means that the patient’s life journey may have embarked on the last journey.

In our traditional concepts, topics related to death are always intentionally or unintentionally avoided. But to face up to a certain extent may be able to eliminate the inner fear of this.

What do people with advanced cancer experience? Does palliative care mean giving up treatment? Does palliative care make much sense? …

With these questions in mind, we invite three experts from Zhejiang Cancer Hospital to have a chat.

Advanced cancer is the final stage of cancer development and development

About 80% of advanced cancer patients experience severe pain

What is the concept of advanced cancer? In the whole process of cancer occurrence and development, advanced cancer represents the last stage in the whole process. Li Dechuan, Chief Physician of Colorectal Surgery, Zhejiang Cancer Hospital, introduced,Generally speaking, the advanced stage of cancer means that the malignant tumor has spread and spread widely, and some serious complications have occurred at the same time, and it is difficult or impossible to achieve the purpose of radical treatment through surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy and other means.

“As for the symptoms of advanced cancer patients, each person’s situation is different, there may be pain, a large amount of ascites or severe organ failure, etc. Taking advanced colorectal cancer as an example, the most common is Pelvic metastases and bone metastases, invasion of the intestines may cause intestinal obstruction, manifested as distending pain or colic, and bone metastases are like thousands of bugs gnawing at your bones… No matter what the symptoms are, it is certain What’s more, it is a great torture to the patient’s physical and psychological aspects.”

Huang Zhangxiang, deputy director of the Anesthesiology Department and head of the Pain Rehabilitation Department of Zhejiang Cancer Hospital, mentioned that cancer pain is one of the most common symptoms of cancer patients.About 80% of people with advanced cancer experience severe pain.If it is not relieved, the patient will feel extremely uncomfortable and aggravate the patient’s anxiety, depression, fatigue, insomnia, loss of appetite and other symptoms, seriously affecting the patient’s daily activities, self-care ability, communication ability and overall quality of life.

“‘If even you can’t make me feel less painful, I don’t want to live anymore, it’s too painful’, this is a common phrase that many terminal cancer patients come to the outpatient clinic, and some patients even ask for ‘euthanasia’.” Huang Zhangxiang said frankly that the pain caused by cancer, even as a doctor, cannot be accurately described in words.